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Russians Drop Guided Glide Bombs On Sumy, Injuring Seven

Russians Drop Guided Glide Bombs On Sumy, Injuring Seven


2026-09-23 03:06:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegra post by Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Military Administration for Sumy City.

“Seven people have been injured so far as a result of a massive enemy airstrike with guided glide bombs on Sumy. All those injured have been hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care,” Kryvosheienko wrote.

One of the injured is in serious condition, the post says.

Read also: Russian strikes in Sumy region leave two killed, three injured over past day

As reported, Russian aircraft dropped three guided aerial bombs on Sumy, with hits reported at three locations.

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UkrinForm

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