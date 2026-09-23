Russians Drop Guided Glide Bombs On Sumy, Injuring Seven
“Seven people have been injured so far as a result of a massive enemy airstrike with guided glide bombs on Sumy. All those injured have been hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care,” Kryvosheienko wrote.
One of the injured is in serious condition, the post says.Read also: Russian strikes in Sumy region leave two killed, three injured over past day
As reported, Russian aircraft dropped three guided aerial bombs on Sumy, with hits reported at three locations.
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