Romania Reaffirms Support For Ukraine At UN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Romanian President Nicușor Dan said this while addressing the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The threat posed by the Russian Federation is not limited to Ukraine alone. Europe is a target of hybrid warfare, including cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, acts of sabotage and disruptions to critical infrastructure aimed at undermining citizens' trust in democratic institutions and weakening support for Ukraine,” Dan emphasized.

He stressed the need to deter the Russian threat and increase defense spending. Romania supports the goal of allocating 5% of GDP to defense, while the current figure in the country stands at 3.7%, he said.

“We have said this before, and we say it again: Romania will stand by Ukraine and its people, who are exercising their legitimate right to defend themselves, for as long as necessary,” the president emphasized.

The Romanian leader described the full-scale war against Ukraine as an“illegal, unprovoked and unjustified aggression” waged by Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“This member of the Council, to which the entire UN community entrusted the responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, has knowingly refused to fulfill its fundamental obligation and is pursuing a revisionist policy,” Dan emphasized.

He also said that Romania is directly experiencing the consequences of the war, mentioning repeated violations of its airspace. The president recalled that several months ago, a drone fell on a residential building in Romania, injuring people and causing material damage.

Dan recalled that Romania had provided assistance to Ukrainian refugees and, following Russian strikes on ports and grain infrastructure, coordinated with Ukraine on the transit of grain through its territory.

President Dan noted that Bucharest, together with Bulgaria and Türkiye, participates in a Black Sea mine-countermeasures group tasked with detecting and neutralizing mines and protecting critical underwater infrastructure. In addition, Romania and Bulgaria are creating a maritime security hub.

Romania has also expanded energy interconnections with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

Ukraine,to strengthen cooperation to ensure reliable transit of Ukrainian goods

The Romanian president separately emphasized support for Moldova, which is facing the consequences of Russian aggression and a hybrid campaign involving disinformation, energy pressure and attempts to destabilize democratic institutions.

Romania has also joined initiatives launched by the first ladies of the United States, Ukraine and Türkiye to support children and education, promote digital education, and ensure children's safety in the digital age, Dan noted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the International Crimea Platform summit on Wednesday and address the general debate of the UN General Assembly.

Photo: UN Photo/Loey Felipe