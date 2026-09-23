Russia Seeks New Ways To Terrorize Civilians -- Sybiha On Strikes On Data Centers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on X, according to Ukrinform.

He emphasized that while the 81st session of the UN General Assembly is focused on efforts to achieve peace and pursue diplomacy to end the war, Ukraine is once again coming under massive Russian attacks.

“Russia is deliberately attacking major Ukrainian data centers, attempting to disrupt the flow of information. Timely alerts about the threat of missile and drone attacks are vital - they save lives,” the diplomat said.

Ukraine's chief diplomat explained that the attacks are targeting critical civilian infrastructure that provides people with access to information necessary to save lives. This is not a military target, he noted, adding that it is essential for maintaining normal daily life.

Russians strikebuilding in Kyiv - Zelensky

Sybiha believes that Russia is seeking new ways to destabilize life in Ukraine and terrorize civilians. The minister called on partners to increase sanctions pressure and provide more interceptor missiles as the only way to stop this terror.

As previously reported by Ukrinform,43 people were injured and two killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv on September 23. Russia used UAVs for attacks in the morning and afternoon, targeting gas stations, a business center, an office building, a pharmaceutical company facility, a former market building, and premises near the railway station.

Russia also attacked a data center. Internet connectivity deteriorated for around 100,000 households in the capital and the surrounding region.