Risk Of War Spreading Beyond Ukraine Growing -- UN Deputy Chief

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She said this at the start of a UN Security Council meeting in New York on“Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine,” according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We are entering a new dangerous phase of the war in Ukraine. With each passing day, attacks intensify, civilian casualties increase, the scale of destruction grows, and the risk of the conflict spreading to the region increases. And the consequences are being felt far beyond the battlefield,” DiCarlo said.

She noted that this was not simply an escalation of hostilities.

“This is an escalation of human suffering, regional risks and damage to the principles of the UN Charter and the international legal order,” the UN deputy chief said.

There is growing concern about the war spreading to countries neighboring Ukraine and the danger of its further escalation, she added.

“Incidents of drones entering or approaching the airspace of neighboring states are becoming increasingly frequent, heightening concerns about the risk of the conflict spilling over into the region. Attacks on border crossing points, as well as on transport and logistics infrastructure near international borders, further increase these risks,” DiCarlo said.

50+ countries at UN urge Russia to end aggression and agree to immediate ceasefire

She recalled that over the past several weeks, there had been reports of alarming drone incidents in Ukraine's border areas with Moldova and Poland, as well as in Lithuania and Romania.

A choice now stands between expanding the scale of the conflict and pursuing a path toward a settlement, the UN deputy chief emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, more than 50 countries at the UN called on Russia to agree to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire and begin meaningful peace talks.

Photo: UN / File