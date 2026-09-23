Russia's Borders Will End Where It Gets Hit Hard -- Dzhemilev

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev said this at the sixth summit of the International Crimea Platform in New York, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“It is now quite clear that stopping Putin's Russian fascism, which is responsible for the deaths of millions of people and the destruction of hundreds of cities and villages, and which has set itself the goal of destroying the Ukrainian state and then using Ukraine's human potential for further wars, is practically impossible through peaceful and diplomatic means. I believe this should be reflected in the final document of the sixth Crimea Platform Summit,” Dzhemilev said.

He recalled that in October last year, the Kremlin actively sent political figures, including U.S. members of Congress, gift boxes of sweets featuring images and quotes from Putin -“Great words of a great man.” One of these quotes read:“Russia's borders do not end anywhere.”

“But there is an alternative to this fascist slogan, which goes: 'Russia's borders will end where it gets hit hard.' This is what Ukraine is actively doing now, defending not only its own territory but, essentially, all of Europe,” the leader of the Crimean Tatar people emphasized.

Refat Chubarov, president, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People

Dzhemilev noted that to liberate all occupied territories and end the war as quickly as possible, Ukraine needs substantial support, primarily the provision of sufficient air defense weapons to protect the population from round-the-clock Russian bombardments.

As reported, the sixth summit of the International Crimea Platform is being held during the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly and will bring together Ukraine's international partners at a high political level. The focus is on the situation in temporarily occupied Crimea, systematic human rights violations, the militarization of the peninsula, including among young people and in education, as well as further joint steps toward the liberation of Crimea.

Photo: video screenshot