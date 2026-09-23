UN Says Russia's War Against Ukraine Threatens Global Food Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said this at the start of a UN Security Council meeting in New York on“Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine,” according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The cascading effects of this war extend far beyond Ukraine, including through growing risks to global food security,” DiCarlo said, stressing that attacks on grain infrastructure, civilian vessels and ports, as well as serious disruptions to commercial shipping in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, have complicated agricultural exports.

She recalled that in August, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Food Price Index rose again, reaching its highest level since late 2022.

“The consequences of prolonged disruptions will be felt most acutely by developing countries that depend on imports and are already facing high levels of food insecurity,” she said, reiterating the UN Secretary-General's call to ensure freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and protect civilian ports and maritime infrastructure.

50+at UN urge Russia to end aggression and agree to immediate ceasefire

“The United Nations supports all efforts that contribute to the safe and predictable supply of food and fertilizers to global markets,” DiCarlo said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said that the escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine means an escalation of military risks for the wider region.