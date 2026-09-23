“Strongest Agreement Between Our Countries”: Zelensky, Australian PM Sign Bilateral Agreement

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Zelensky thanked Albanese and the Australian people for their support for Ukraine, including military, energy and humanitarian assistance.

“Today we signed, I think, the strongest document between our countries - a strategic document, a security agreement under which we will truly increase our joint production and trade and, of course, security, which is very important,” he said.

The agreement is intended not only for the period of the war but also for the long term, the president emphasized.

“This is not only about the wartime period. It is all about a long-term agreement. During the wartime, we began establishing such relations with very close partners. We are very glad that we have such documents, such decisions between our peoples. It is all for our people, for security,” he stressed.

Albanese, for his part, paid tribute to the Ukrainian people,“who inspire the world with their bravery, courage and dedication to defending their sovereign state.”

Albanese also announced an additional $60 million in support for Ukraine, including military and humanitarian assistance.

instructors join training of Ukrainian troops in Polan

He noted that Australia, together with other countries, is helping develop Ukraine's naval capabilities and is actively participating in the Coalition of the Willing.

“Australia proudly stands with Ukraine. We made that commitment at the very beginning of this conflict, and we have not stepped back and will not step back,” the prime minister said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, more than 50 countries at the UN called on Russia to agree to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire and begin meaningful peace talks.