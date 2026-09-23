Sybiha At UN Security Council: We Are Ready For Complete Ceasefire, But Russia Is Vetoing Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement during a Security Council meeting on the agenda item“Maintaining Peace and Security in Ukraine,” according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Many speeches have been made in this Council. So many right words. But the war drags on.I don't want to make another speech that will not stop the war. Enough speeches. Enough broken promises. Enough imitation of diplomacy. Enough. This war has to stop. Ukraine wants to end it now - not later. We are ready for a full, unconditional ceasefire. Ready for ceasefires on energy and food. Ready to stop right now, right here,” the Ukrainian foreign minister emphasized.

According to him, 14 out of 15 Security Council members“in one way or another, an immediate ceasefire. Including four permanent members. Including the United States and China.”

“Only one state blocks an end to hostilities. And it is the aggressor itself. Russia vetoes not just a ceasefire. Russia vetoes peace. Putin could have ended this war long ago. But he chooses daily escalation,” Sybiha noted.

He emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine poses a global threat.

“This is not a Ukrainian war. Not even a European one. It is a global threat. Preventing the worst scenario depends on everyone in this room, and beyond it,” the minister said.

At the same time, he stressed that Russia is already waging war against Europe-through arson, murders, cyberattacks, disinformation, election interference, the use of energy, food, and migration as weapons, and drones and missiles entering NATO airspace.

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“This is not "hybrid." Drop this word. Russia's war against Europe is no longer hybrid,” added Ukraine's foreign minister.

The minister also drew attention to the humanitarian situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region

“If you remember one thing from this meeting, remember Oleshky. Hear their cry for help. Demand Russia open humanitarian corridors. Moscow is the only cause of this disaster, and the only obstacle to ending it,” Sybiha emphasized.

According to him, the Kremlin is repeating the crimes of the past.“And this policy echoes... the genocide of the Holodomor, when the Soviet regime deliberately starved millions of Ukrainians to death. Back then, famine was Moscow's weapon. It remains its weapon today.”

Sybiha stressed that“this war cannot be stopped by appeasement.”

“This is not the United Nations Impunity Council. Even though Russia wishes it to be. The mission of this Council is to safeguard peace and security,” the foreign minister stressed.

According to him, the international community must step up diplomatic efforts to end the war, demand that Russia agree to a ceasefire, tighten sanctions and cut off its access to technology, as well as counter Russian recruitment, disinformation, and destabilizing actions.

“If Russia vetoes peace, we must veto Russia's war,” Sybiha said.

He addressed Russia's representative on the Security Council with questions to which the latter would have no answers:“First: why won't your president sit down with our president to end this war now? Second: in August, you lost tens of thousands of soldiers - to seize a few square kilometers. What did they die for? Third: you wanted Kyiv in three days... How did you end up with Moscow burning four years later?” Sybiha said.

He added that“silence will be his only honest answer.”

Sybiha called on the international community to act now to prevent the war from spreading.

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“Russia is never as strong as it wants us to believe. And never as weak as we want it to be. Russia is no longer a global power. It's a global problem. And it requires a global solution,” the minister emphasized.

Addressing representatives of various countries, he stressed the need to stop the war“before Putin enters your home. He is already at the entrance.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday the UN Security Council convened to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine. Ahead of the meeting, more than 50 UN member states called on Russia to agree to a complete, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire and to begin substantive peace negotiations.