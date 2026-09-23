Russian Forces Launch Another Attack On Non-Residential Complex In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District
“In the Pecherskyi District, there has been a second strike on a non-residential complex. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” the message reads.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, 43 people were injured and two were killed in Kyiv as a result of today's Russian attack.Read also: Russia seeks new ways to terrorize civilians -- Sybiha on strikes on data centers
It was also reported that a Russian UAV crashed on the grounds of a non-residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi District.
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