Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Launch Another Attack On Non-Residential Complex In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District

Russian Forces Launch Another Attack On Non-Residential Complex In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District


2026-09-23 03:06:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram.

“In the Pecherskyi District, there has been a second strike on a non-residential complex. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” the message reads.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 43 people were injured and two were killed in Kyiv as a result of today's Russian attack.

Read also: Russia seeks new ways to terrorize civilians -- Sybiha on strikes on data centers

It was also reported that a Russian UAV crashed on the grounds of a non-residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi District.

MENAFN23092026000193011044ID1111706310



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search