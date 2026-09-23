Jordan, Mexico Explore Private-Sector Economic Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) - The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the Arab Mexican Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CAMIC) held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to explore ways to boost economic ties and expand private-sector partnerships.

JBA Vice President Osama Imseeh noted the potential to develop economic cooperation and unlock new opportunities for business communities. He said that Jordan's strategic location connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe provides strong prospects for trade, investment, and joint ventures.

Imseeh listed several promising sectors for joint collaboration, including phosphate, potash, fertilizers, agriculture, food security, tourism, education, healthcare, mining, manufacturing, and supply chain logistics. He added that bilateral trade holds substantial room for expansion and product diversification.

CAMIC President Yemile Tuma called for improving communication between business leaders, facilitating platforms to showcase trade and investment opportunities, and exchanging market expertise to support new corporate partnerships.

Jordanian Ambassador to Mexico Adli Khalidi and Mexican Ambassador to Jordan Jacob Prado González pointed to the "vital role" of the private sector in driving economic collaboration and opening new channels for trade and investment.

During the meeting, CAMIC detailed promising market sectors and investment opportunities available in Mexico for Jordanian companies.

//Petra// HA