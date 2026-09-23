Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Advocates For Citizen-Driven Digital Promotion At Tourism Seminar

Jordan Advocates For Citizen-Driven Digital Promotion At Tourism Seminar


2026-09-23 03:05:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, Sept. 23 (Petra) - Jordanian Association for Tourism Media President Awni Dawood participated on Wednesday in a panel discussion titled "Tourism Media: From Reporting Events to Creating the Destination," held in Hammamet, Tunisia, as part of the 26th Arab Radio and TV Festival.

Dawood stated the "vital" role of the citizen journalist in marketing tourist destinations, noting that 78 percent of travelers research cities on digital platforms and social media before traveling.

He called for closer collaboration between official institutions, media organizations, and everyday citizens to transform industry challenges into opportunities while delivering accurate, reliable information.

He urged Arab nations to cross-promote each other's tourist destinations to boost regional travel.

//Petra// HA

MENAFN23092026000117011021ID1111706297



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search