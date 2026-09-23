Jordan Advocates For Citizen-Driven Digital Promotion At Tourism Seminar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, Sept. 23 (Petra) - Jordanian Association for Tourism Media President Awni Dawood participated on Wednesday in a panel discussion titled "Tourism Media: From Reporting Events to Creating the Destination," held in Hammamet, Tunisia, as part of the 26th Arab Radio and TV Festival.

Dawood stated the "vital" role of the citizen journalist in marketing tourist destinations, noting that 78 percent of travelers research cities on digital platforms and social media before traveling.

He called for closer collaboration between official institutions, media organizations, and everyday citizens to transform industry challenges into opportunities while delivering accurate, reliable information.

He urged Arab nations to cross-promote each other's tourist destinations to boost regional travel.

//Petra// HA