Students With Disabilities Excluded From Initial University Admission List To Review Applications

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- The Unified Admission Coordination Unit will announce the general university admission list for the 2026–2027 academic year on Thursday evening. Still, the release will exclude students with disabilities, an official said on Wednesday.

Muhannad Al-Khatib, media advisor to the Minister of Education and Human Resources Development and head of the unit, said the decision was made in coordination with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) to allow the council additional time to process all pending identification card applications.

Al-Khatib explained that holding the disability identification card is a prerequisite for students to compete for university seats allocated under the disability quota. He noted that delaying the specific list ensures equal opportunity and fairness for all eligible applicants.

Students with disabilities who qualify for admission in Thursday's general release will be admitted under the standard competitive track, Al-Khatib added. Once the HCD submits the final verified list of eligible students, those candidates will be re-evaluated under the dedicated quota, allowing them to secure better placement options.

//Petra// AF