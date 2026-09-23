UNRWA Slams Israel For Hindering Its Operations In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders warned on Wednesday that Israel was being "extremely difficult" about allowing vital supplies, including engine oil needed for relief operations, into the Gaza Strip.

"About 30% of what is coming in is humanitarian aid, and the rest is commercial," Saunders said on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly meetings.

Saunders also warned that he would be forced to reduce the agency's long-term services to Palestine refugees unless UNRWA can begin closing a $100 million funding gap over the next two months.

"We have implemented some austerity measures, including an 80% work week for staff and a 20% reduction in salaries," he said.

UN humanitarian reporting has also identified engine oil and other critical supplies as essential for maintaining generators and vehicles supporting water, sanitation, health, food distribution, and other humanitarian operations in Gaza.

//Petra// AF