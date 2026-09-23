Political Parties, Unions Endorse King's UN Address

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Political parties, professional associations, and civil society organizations expressed strong support on Wednesday for His Majesty King Abdullah II's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), describing it as a firm reassertion of Jordan's core positions on regional stability and national sovereignty.

In statements to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), representatives from various sectors noted that the monarch's address held the international community accountable regarding the Palestinian issue and double standards in enforcing international law.

The Mithaq (National Charter) Party stated that King Abdullah's warning against treating Israeli aggression in Gaza and the destruction of civilian infrastructure as manageable crises underlined the necessity of a permanent solution. The party emphasized the king's push for a viable, independent Palestinian state rather than temporary ceasefires or crisis management.

The Jordanian Civil Democratic Party said the speech presented a firm national stance against Israeli occupation policies, highlighting the dangers of settlement expansion and forced displacement in Gaza and the West Bank while asserting the protection of Jordan's national sovereignty and resources.

The Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) praised the monarch's critique of the international response to conflicts in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen, noting his warning against "seasonal" global attention tied merely to media cycles rather than ongoing human suffering.

Ali Abu Nuqta, President of the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA), remarked that the address placed world leaders before their moral and legal obligations. He emphasized that genuine peace requires ending the occupation and noted the king's explicit link between Middle Eastern stability and global security in food, energy, and trade.

The Union of Jordanian Publishers affirmed its support for the Hashemite leadership, declaring Jordan's security, water rights, and borders non-negotiable red lines. The association pledged to continue supporting the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem through cultural and intellectual initiatives.

Sanad for Thought and Youth Work Association highlighted the clarity of the royal message regarding water security and northern border protection as integral components of Jordanian national security.

Ashraf Al-Kilani, Secretary-General of the Kingdom's Sons Commission, stated that the speech came at a critical regional juncture, urging international bodies to move beyond conditional statements and take concrete steps to protect civilians, end the occupation, and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

//Petra// AF