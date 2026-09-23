I-FLOW Debuts At The Shanghai International Data Center Industry Exhibition

As artificial intelligence and digital technologies continue to reshape industries worldwide, the demand for reliable, energy-efficient digital infrastructure is growing at an unprecedented pace. Against this backdrop, Qingdao I-FLOW Co., Ltd. made its debut at the Shanghai International Data Center Industry Exhibition (IDCE), marking an important milestone in the company's strategic expansion into the rapidly evolving data center market.

With years of expertise in valve research and development, manufacturing, and fluid control solutions, I-FLOW is leveraging its engineering capabilities to explore new opportunities in data center cooling systems and intelligent infrastructure. The exhibition provided an ideal platform to connect with industry leaders, strengthen partnerships across the supply chain, and gain valuable insights into the future direction of computing power infrastructure.

Exploring the Future of Digital Infrastructure

Recognized as one of China's leading professional exhibitions for the data center industry, the Shanghai International Data Center Industry Exhibition brings together technology providers, equipment manufacturers, engineering companies, and industry experts from across the computing power ecosystem.

This year's exhibition centered around the theme“AI TOKEN: Starting with Energy,” highlighting emerging technologies including:



1AI computing infrastructure

2Liquid cooling technologies

3Data center power distribution

4Smart energy management

5Green computing solutions 6Integrated cooling and energy systems

As AI applications continue to expand, modern data centers are evolving toward higher computing density and greater energy efficiency. These changes place increasingly demanding requirements on cooling systems, making HVAC systems, liquid cooling technology, and precision flow control essential components for maintaining stable operation while reducing overall energy consumption.

Valve Technology Supporting Next-Generation Data Centers

During the exhibition, the I-FLOW team focused on market research, technical exchange, and industry networking. Through in-depth discussions with equipment manufacturers, system integrators, design institutes, and professional visitors, the team gained valuable insight into the operational challenges faced by next-generation data centers.

One recurring theme throughout the exhibition was the growing need for highly reliable fluid control solutions capable of supporting:



1High-density server cooling

2Liquid cooling systems

3Precision temperature control

4Energy-efficient HVAC systems 5Continuous, uninterrupted operation

Drawing on years of experience in industrial valve manufacturing, I-FLOW is actively exploring the development of specialized valve solutions tailored to the unique operating conditions of modern data centers. These products are designed to provide reliable flow control, excellent sealing performance, long service life, and compatibility with demanding cooling applications.

By aligning product development with industry standards and customer requirements, I-FLOW is positioning itself to become a trusted partner in the digital infrastructure supply chain.

Building Partnerships for Sustainable Innovation

Beyond showcasing technical capabilities, the exhibition served as an important opportunity to establish connections with upstream and downstream partners across the computing power industry.

The I-FLOW team held productive discussions with equipment manufacturers, engineering contractors, technology providers, and potential strategic partners, exploring opportunities for future collaboration in cooling infrastructure and intelligent energy management.

These exchanges not only deepened the company's understanding of industry trends but also reinforced its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-oriented solutions that address the evolving needs of AI-driven data centers.

Looking Ahead: Supporting the Next Generation of Computing Power

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-performance computing is creating tremendous opportunities for companies capable of delivering reliable infrastructure technologies.

Looking ahead, I-FLOW will continue to build upon its strong manufacturing foundation and expertise in valve engineering to develop professional products and integrated solutions for computing power applications. By continuously investing in innovation, quality, and technical development, the company aims to support safer, more efficient, and lower-carbon data center operations.

As digital infrastructure continues to evolve, I-FLOW remains committed to working alongside industry partners to accelerate the development of intelligent, energy-efficient computing facilities and contribute to the sustainable growth of the global digital economy.

Together, we look forward to shaping the future of computing power through reliable fluid control solutions, advanced engineering, and continuous innovation.

About us

Qingdao I-Flow was established in 2010. We are a manufacturer and seller focusing on providing customers with high-quality, fully-equipped valves, including accessories. We are a caring family. Ever since we started up, we have been delivering thoughtful care to customers to every detail as we could: address value customer needs, comply with regulations, respond quickly, quote competitively while strictly control quality & lead time.