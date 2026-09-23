Metal Surface Treatment Processes Gain Attention As Manufacturing Requirements Evolve

1. Overview of Metal Surface Treatment Technology

1.1 What is Metal Surface Treatment Technology

Metal surface treatment technology refers to the application of physical, chemical, mechanical, or combined methods to alter the microstructure, chemical composition, and physical state of a metal's surface so that it acquires properties different from those of the substrate material. Although the base material's chemical composition and mechanical properties remain unchanged (or only slightly altered), its surface gains special characteristics such as high wear resistance, corrosion resistance, heat resistance, electrical conductivity, electromagnetic properties, and optical performance.

1.2 Based on Mechanism of Action, Surface Technologies Can Be Classified into Four Basic Types (Matton Classification)

1) Atomic Deposition: A coating formed by atoms, ions, molecules, or particle clusters at the atomic scale on the material surface, such as electroplating, electroless plating, physical vapor deposition (PVD), and chemical vapor deposition (CVD).

2) Particle Deposition: A coating formed by macroscopic particles on the material surface, such as thermal spraying and enamel coating.

3) Complete Coating: The application of coating materials simultaneously onto the surface, including foil wrapping, patching, hot-dip galvanizing, painting, and surfacing welding.

4) Surface Modification: Altering the surface morphology, chemical composition, phase structure, microstructure, defect condition, or stress state of the material using mechanical, physical, or chemical methods.

1.3 Based on the Type of Surface Reinforcement Material

1) Metallic coatings

2) Ceramic coatings

3) Polymer coatings

1.4 Based on Processing Characteristics of Surface Treatment

1) Surface Modification Techniques: Including surface quenching, chemical heat treatment, and surface deformation strengthening, such as induction heating surface hardening, carburizing, nitriding, carbonitriding, shot peening, and rolling.

2) Surface Coating (Plating) Techniques: Such as electroplating, electroless plating, hot-dip galvanizing, vapor deposition, thermal spraying, surfacing welding, laser cladding, and painting.

3) Surface Conversion Coating Techniques: Such as oxidation, phosphating, chromate treatment, and coloring and sealing treatments.

4) High-Energy Beam Surface Treatment Techniques: Including electron beam, ion beam, and laser beam surface modification and strengthening.

1.5 Based on Purpose or Nature of Surface Treatment

1) Wear-resistant and Low-friction Surface Technologies

2) Corrosion-resistant and Oxidation-resistant Surface Technologies

3) Decorative Surface Technologies

4) Functional Surface Technologies

5) Surface Repair Technologies

2. Applications of Metal Surface Treatment

1) Enhancing the corrosion resistance of metal products or components

About us

Qingdao Kangjian Aluminum Industry Technology Co., Ltd. is located in Jimo District, Qingdao City. The company was officially registered and established in 2022. The enterprise mainly produces and processes aluminum and aluminum alloy products. Aluminum alloy industrial profiles, rail transit profiles, aerospace, automotive and Marine profiles, architectural profiles, curtain wall profiles. It has successively obtained the National Industrial Product Production License, GB/T19001-2016/ISO9001 Quality Management System Certification, and GB/T24001-2016/ISO14001 Environmental Management System Certification, IATF16949 Automotive Industry Quality Management System Certification, ISO22163 Railway Industry Management System, EN15085 Welding system, ISO3834 Welding system, AWS Welding system, DIN6701 Bonding system and many other certifications.