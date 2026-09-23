Vitavon Highlights Five Fastest Remote Control Cars For 2022

Humans seem to have a fascination – some would say an obsession – with speed.

As a result, there have been a long series of attempts to set speed records. For the most part, these were simply local races on foot, on a horse, or – in some cultures – horse-drawn chariots or wagons.

When the“iron horse” was first put into use, speed was both a concern and an obsession. There were some who feared that humans were biologically incapable of enduring speeds over 30 miles an hour. Others were certain that trains would tip over on turns at that speed.

And then, there were those who couldn't wait to see just how fast these new machines could really go.

From the first steam locomotive chugging along at 10 mph, it took less than 90 years to see a locomotive reach speeds over 100 mph when the New York Central & Hudson River attained a speed of 112.5 miles per hour on May 9, 1893.

And it wasn't just trains that decade. As one source noted,

“According to Guinness World Records, France's Jeantaud Duc and its driver Gaston de Chasseloup-Laubat set the world's first ever officially recognized land speed record. This electric vehicle drove at just over 39 mph in 1898.”

The Ongoing Pursuit of Speed – With Radio Control Cars

Radio control, or RC, toys and vehicles can be categorized by their types, their locomotion (on the ground, in the air, or over the water), and their primary function.

Some RC vehicles are designed to go relatively slow but can practically climb over anything. Others are tanks, or tractors, or even buses! Then there are the planes, helicopters, and drones. Of course, the water is home to all types of sailboats, racing boats, and model ships.

But it is the high speed cars that capture the imagination and heart of many RC enthusiasts.

And, because of that, manufacturers continually design and build newer and faster radio control cars to help satiate the“need for speed” that seems to infect so many RC fans. In fact, what many kids ask for are,“Really fast remote control cars.”

With that in mind, here is an overview of the fastest remote control cars on the market in 2022.

Traxxas XO-1 – Fastest RC Car In the World

The Traxxas XO-1 really is a 100-mph RC car. it can reach 100 mph (160 kph) in just five seconds so we can easily call it the supercar of all RC cars. And the Traxxas XO-1 has a body kit that's been aerodynamically optimized for extra stability and downforce at higher speeds.

That also means you will want to run it on the smoothest asphalt you can find. That's because part of the aerodynamic design means the XO-1 almost touches the ground with a ground clearance of only 0.59 inches. It's top speed“out of the box” is 60+ mph so, if you want your Traxxas XO-1 to reach 100+ mph you'll need to fit it with two 3S 5000-mAh Li-Po battery packs to power the Traxxas Big Block brushless electric motor.

Traxxas X-Maxx – 60+ MPH Off-Road Fun

When it comes to fast off road RC cars, there are many to choose from, but one of the“funnest” is also fast: the Traxxas X-Maxx® is a favorite of RC off-road fans that“changed the face of RC monster trucks” in the words of Traxxas themselves.

“The 1/10 Traxxas Maxx expertly packages X-Maxx's innovative design elements and jaw-dropping strength into a lighter, more compact, more ferocious beast. Now the newest Maxx is even bigger, with a longer wheelbase, beefier Sledgehammer tires, and that incredible WideMaxx stance for more intense action.”

Traxxas E-Revo VXL Monster Truck

Monster trucks aren't typically considered“speed” machines, but the E-Revo provides both speed and power. How fast? How about 70+ mph! (with optional gearing)

As the manufacturer points out,

“It embodies the highest level of creativity in design and engineering... and unheard of speed that reset every benchmark for racing monster truck performance. This new E-Revo retains all the benefits of its original ground-breaking, award-winning design, but fortifies them with brute strength and an intense, take-no-prisoners attitude to deliver what is simply the ultimate 6s monster. Get ready for a whole new level of power, strength, and speed.”

ARRMA-Typhon-BLX-RC-Car

ARRMA Typhon BLX RC Car

The ARRMA Typhon 6S BLX Brushless RTR 1/8 4WD Buggy delivers“next level bashing performance” according to ARRMA, which includes a top speed of 70+ mph!

“Designed fast, designed tough, and now outfitted with a versatile Spektrum 3-channel radio system and Firma brushless electronics, it's all set for fast action on all terrain, in all conditions. The ready-to-run package now also includes a 3-channel Spektrum SLT3 radio and Spektrum SR315 dual protocol receiver.”

Everest 10 4X4 4WD Brushed 1/10th Scale Rock Crawler

Sometimes speed is relative.

Everest-10-4X4-4WD-Brushed-110th-Scale-Rock-CrawlerRock crawlers are not built for racetracks nor for drift racing. But a“slow” truck can be less than fun to drive as it struggles to conquer rocks, boulders, and rubble. Which is why the Redcat Racing's Everest 10 4X4 Rock Crawler excels at the speed with which it can aggressively crawl and climb.

The Everest-10 is an impressive RC truck that is ready to crawl with the best of them. The Everest 10 is the perfect RC vehicle for those who want the aggressive look of monster trucks, but still need a truck with the ability to scale mountain sides like only rock crawlers can.

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