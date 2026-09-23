Thrust Angular Contact Ball Bearings: Features, Applications & Buying Guide

MENAFN - GetNews) Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China-September 23,2026

What Are Thrust Angular Contact Ball Bearings?

Thrust angular contact ball bearings are high‐precision separable rolling elements specially designed to carry combined axial and radial loads at the same time. Different from standard flat thrust ball bearings which only support pure axial force, these bearings adopt inclined raceway structure with typical 60° contact angle, delivering high rigidity and stable positioning performance under mixed‐load working conditions.

This bearing series is divided into single‐direction and double‐direction structures. Single‐direction types bear thrust load from one side only; for bidirectional axial force, users need to mount two single‐direction units in mirror arrangement or choose double‐direction thrust angular contact ball bearings directly. The separable design allows separate installation of shaft washer, housing washer and ball‐cage assembly, simplifying assembly, inspection and maintenance procedures Advantages of Thrust Angular Contact Ball Bearings

Combined radial‐axial load capacity

Thanks to its angular contact raceway design, this bearing can withstand heavy axial thrust together with certain radial loads, solving the pain point that ordinary thrust ball bearings cannot handle composite working loads.

High rigidity and excellent positioning accuracy

The large contact angle (commonly 60°) provides outstanding axial stiffness. When configured with proper preload, it achieves sub‐micron‐level axial positioning accuracy. Precision grades reach P4 and P5, which is critical for high‐end machine‐tool equipment.

Good high‐speed performance with low heat generation

Point‐contact between steel balls and raceways keeps friction loss low. Compared with thrust roller bearings, ball‐type thrust angular contact structures support higher limiting rotation speed and lower temperature rise during continuous operation, extending service life for high‐speed spindles.

Flexible configuration options

Customers can select brass or steel stamping cages, open / sealed structures, steel balls or hybrid ceramic balls according to operating environment. Both standard and non‐standard custom dimensions are available for special machinery projects.

Typical Industrial Applications

Thrust angular contact ball bearings are widely adopted in fields requiring high precision, high rigidity and complex combined loads.

. Machine‐tool spindle systems: CNC lathes, vertical machining centers, grinding machine spindles. Usually matched with cylindrical roller bearings to bear radial‐axial composite loads for main shafts.

. Ball screw support units: Precision feed drives for automation equipment, industrial robots.

. Precision rotary tables: Semiconductor processing equipment, optical measuring instruments, aerospace simulators.

. High‐precision automation machinery: Medical devices, testing instruments and special‐purpose automated production lines Selection & Installation Tips for Buyers

Confirm load direction first

If only unidirectional thrust exists, choose single‐direction thrust angular contact ball bearings. When bidirectional axial force occurs, adopt double‐direction bearing or paired mirror mounting solutions. Improper configuration will cause early bearing failure.

Select precision grade according to equipment requirement

P5 grade fits general‐purpose precision machinery; P4 super‐precision grade is recommended for high‐end spindles and optical equipment. Higher precision brings stricter requirements for shaft and housing machining tolerances.

Preload setting is essential

To obtain expected rigidity and contact angle, thrust angular contact ball bearings must apply reasonable preload during installation. Too small preload causes vibration and positioning deviation; excessive preload leads to over‐heating and shortened service life.

Lubrication suggestion

For high‐speed scenarios, oil‐air lubrication is preferred. Grease lubrication applies to medium‐speed working conditions. Open‐type bearings need effective dust‐proof protection in dusty workshop environment.

How To Choose A Reliable Thrust Angular Contact Ball Bearing Supplier

When sourcing precision thrust angular contact ball bearings, buyers should focus on the following points:

1. Compliance with ISO / DIN rolling bearing standards for dimension and tolerance control.

2. Complete inspection reports for dimensional accuracy, rotation precision and load test.

3. Support for custom service including special bore, outer diameter, cage material and pre‐matched bearing sets.

4. Sufficient stock of standard series and clear lead‐time for non‐standard customized orders.

If you need technical datasheets, CAD drawings or quotation for thrust angular contact ball bearings, please feel free to contact our engineering team.

About us

Jin Libang (Dongguan) Mechanical Transmission Co., Ltd., rooted in the manufacturing hub of Dongguan, is a specialized technical enterprise deeply engaged in the bearing field. We consistently focus on providing high-precision, high-reliability bearing products for global industrial customers.