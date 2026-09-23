Custom Grow Light Heat Sink Case Study For A US Customer

A California customer, referred to here as Mr K, needed a custom aluminum heat sink for a new high-power grow light. The project moved from first tooling and sample work to production-order confirmation in three months, and the finished parts were subsequently delivered for market use. The result came from reducing technical risk before volume production rather than rushing directly into a large batch.

To protect the customer's intellectual property, this case study does not disclose the customer's company, drawings, order quantity, or commercially sensitive dimensions.

Figure 1 Grow light assembly using aluminum heat sinks above the lighting modules

The buyer's three main risks

1. Long duration heat exposure: Grow lights can run at high power for extended periods in greenhouse environments. If heat is not removed consistently, LED temperature can rise and accelerate lumen depreciation or shorten service life.

2. Tooling fit before production: Mr K needed confidence that the custom die would produce the intended fin and base geometry before committing to volume production.

3. Dimensional consistency during assembly: The heat sink had to fit the lighting structure reliably. Critical dimensions therefore needed to be defined, sampled, and inspected against an agreed tolerance standard.

The solution used for Mr K's grow light projectStep 1 Review the thermal path and manufacturability

Liangyin Aluminum reviewed the profile as both a cooling component and a manufactured part. The team considered the base contact area, fin geometry, extrusion stability, cutting route, assembly interface, and finish before the die and samples were approved.

Figure 2 Linear grow light heat sink with an integrated LED mounting channel

Step 2 Use a controlled sample first

The project followed a sample-first approach. A trial batch was produced for Mr K's team to complete lighting, thermal, and assembly tests. This separated design validation from production commitment and allowed the customer to confirm fit and operating performance with actual hardware.

Step 3 Match material and finish to the application

The heat sink used 6063-T5 aluminum, a common choice for detailed extruded heat sink profiles because it balances extrudability, thermal performance, and finishing quality. A matte silver anodized finish was selected to support corrosion resistance and a consistent appearance in the grow-light environment.

Figure 3 Radial aluminum heat sink profile for concentrated LED heat sources

Step 4 Control the dimensions that affect assembly

The extrusion was evaluated to EN 755-9 general extrusion tolerances, while the drawing identified the interfaces that required closer attention. This avoided paying for unnecessary precision on every profile dimension while keeping the assembly-critical features controlled.

Step 5 Move to production after validation

After the customer's team completed the thermal and assembly verification, the sample was accepted and the project moved to production. From the first tooling and sample stage to production-order confirmation, the process took three months. The finished matte silver heat sinks were later delivered and put into market use.

Figure 4 Custom grow light heat sink with machined mounting holes

Why the sample first method reduced procurement risk

● The customer validated thermal performance on the actual lighting assembly before production.

● Tooling and profile geometry were checked before larger material and machining commitments were made.

● Critical fit dimensions were linked to an agreed tolerance basis instead of applying unnecessary tight tolerances everywhere.

● Material, machining, anodizing, and inspection were planned as one route rather than managed as disconnected suppliers.

Manufacturing capacity behind the case

The project was supported by Liangyin Aluminum 's integrated manufacturing setup: a facility of more than 12,000 square meters, annual output capacity above 10,000 tons, more than 20 CNC machines, and in-house support for anodizing and other surface finishes. Measurement resources include optical profile equipment, a coordinate measuring machine, hardness testing, color measurement, and coating-thickness inspection.

Typical die development is planned at 7 to 15 days after the design is confirmed; complex dies may require 20 to 25 days. IATF 16949 certification, ISO 9001 quality-management documentation, and SGS RoHS reports can be supplied for buyer qualification. Tooling fees may be fully refundable when the conditions stated in the quotation are met.

What to send for a grow light heat sink review

Provide a 2D drawing or 3D model, LED power and heat-source layout, maximum operating temperature, available profile envelope, mounting method, airflow and installation direction, finish requirement, critical dimensions, and expected production volume. Send the project information to our team for an initial DFM review, normally targeted within 24 hours once the basic information is complete. For related capabilities, see our lighting and medical aluminum solutions.

Frequently Asked QuestionsWhy was 6063-T5 selected for this grow light heat sink

6063-T5 offers a practical combination of extrudability, detailed fin formation, thermal performance, corrosion resistance, and anodizing quality. The final alloy and temper should still follow the profile geometry and structural requirements.

Why use samples before grow light heat sink production

Samples let the customer test thermal behavior, light-module assembly, mounting fit, and finish appearance with real parts. This is much less risky than discovering a design or tolerance problem after production has started.

What does EN 755-9 control

EN 755-9 defines dimensional and form tolerances for Extruded Aluminum profiles. The drawing should still identify which features are critical to assembly or thermal contact and whether machining is needed to achieve tighter control.

Does anodizing improve heat sink performance

Anodizing improves corrosion resistance and provides a consistent surface. Its thermal effect depends on the design and operating conditions, so it should be selected together with the thermal path, appearance, masking, and electrical requirements.

How can a buyer shorten a custom heat sink schedule

Send complete drawings and application data, identify critical dimensions, approve the tolerance basis early, and review machining and finish requirements before tooling. A sample-first plan also makes the production approval decision clearer.

About Us

Foshan Changyin Precision Manufacture Co., Ltd, as a company focusing on aluminum part precision machining and solutions, we are based on providing customers with a full range of one-stop solutions from design to production, and ultimately safe delivery. Over the years, with excellent technical strength and quality service, we continue to create value for our customers and help both sides to realize a win-win situation!