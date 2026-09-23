Desiree Racking: Premium Storage Products Gain Global Popularity With Growing Overseas Sales

With the continuous expansion of global warehousing, retail and logistics industries, high-quality and cost-effective Racking products have become indispensable infrastructure for commercial and industrial storage worldwide. As a professional manufacturer integrating R&D, production and export of storage equipment, Desiree focuses on designing and manufacturing diversified, high-performance shelving series, providing reliable Racking Solutions for global commercial, industrial and household storage scenarios.

Adhering to strict international production standards, all Desiree storage products are manufactured with premium cold-rolled steel materials and processed through sophisticated pickling, phosphating and electrostatic spraying technologies. The full range of Metal Racking features stable structure, strong load-bearing capacity, excellent anti-rust and anti-corrosion performance, as well as long service life. Covering multi-scene product lines including industrial heavy-duty storage, supermarket display and household storage organization, our products can fully meet the customized storage demands of different industries, site sizes and load requirements, with outstanding practicality and space utilization efficiency.

Relying on strong independent production capacity, standardized quality control system and mature overseas export experience, Desiree has successfully expanded its global market layout. Our products are widely exported to dozens of countries and regions across Europe, America and Southeast Asia, covering mainstream overseas markets such as the United States, Germany, France, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. Benefiting from the booming development of overseas retail logistics and household storage markets, our export business maintains a steady upward trend, with annual sales volume growing year by year.

From industrial Warehouse Racking for factory inventory storage and logistics turnover to multi-functional Commercial Shelving for supermarket commodity display and retail arrangement, Desiree's diversified product matrix has won wide recognition and consistent praise from global customers. Overseas clients highly affirm our products' stable quality, flexible customization capabilities, fast delivery efficiency and professional after-sales service. Up to now, we have established long-term and stable cooperative relations with numerous local enterprises, retailers and engineering contractors in Europe, America and Southeast Asia.

In the future, Desiree will continue to focus on product innovation and quality upgrading, continuously optimize global market service capabilities, and further expand overseas market share. We will always adhere to customer demand-oriented principles, deliver high-quality, cost-effective storage equipment and one-stop customized solutions for global users, and strive to build a world-class trusted brand in the racking industry.

About us

Founded in 2003, Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise specializing in the R&D, planning, design, production, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance of intelligent warehousing systems,Racking, mechanical parking equipment, and automotive lifts. For over two decades, we have focused exclusively on the storage and material handling equipment sector, independently mastering core technologies to deliver safe, efficient, and intelligent products that empower clients to maximize space utilization and achieve refined enterprise management.