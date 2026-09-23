Steady Export Growth: Desiree's Premium Mechanical Parking Solutions Gain Global Market Recognition

Driven by booming global demand for efficient urban parking solutions, the export volume of Mechanical Parking Equipment from Desiree has maintained a steady year-on-year growth. As a Top 10 Enterprise in Overseas Sales in China's parking industry, Desiree relies on advanced manufacturing strength, standardized quality management and cost-effective product advantages, winning continuous trust and repeat orders from clients across Europe, America, Southeast Asia and other global regions.

Stable product quality originates from modernized production systems. Desiree is equipped with fully automated processing equipment, precision mold machining workshops and standardized assembly lines. All structural components adopt integrated mold forming and precise laser cutting technology, ensuring high accuracy, universal interchangeability and consistent batch quality. From raw material screening, rust removal and electrostatic spraying to finished product assembly, every production link implements closed-loop management, effectively improving structural durability and anti-corrosion performance of equipment.

Strict quality control system is the core guarantee of brand reputation. All products comply with CE/ISO international safety standards and undergo rigorous testing procedures, including 120% dynamic load and 150% static load tests, anti-fall safety detection and hydraulic system stability inspection. Adhering to zero-defect quality philosophy, the company eliminates unqualified products before delivery, realizing the perfect balance of reliable performance and competitive price, and delivering truly cost-effective parking equipment for global projects.

Desiree boasts a complete product matrix to cover diversified market demands. The mainstream product lineup includes Puzzle Parking System, simple lifting, vertical lifting, vertical circulation and multi-car stacking parking equipment, widely applicable toResidential Communities, commercial complexes, office buildings, auto service centers and private garages. Whether for large-scale commercial parking projects or small household customized demands, the company can provide matched standardized and tailored solutions.

With reliable product quality, mature production capacity and professional global after-sales service system, Desiree has established long-term cooperative relationships with numerous overseas distributors and project developers. The continuous growth of export sales fully proves the international competitiveness and market recognition of Desiree products. In the future, the company will keep optimizing manufacturing technology and quality management, bringing more high-quality and affordable smart parking solutions to global customers.

About us

Founded in 2003, Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise specializing in the R&D, planning, design, production, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance of intelligent warehousing systems,Racking, mechanical parking equipment, and automotive lifts. For over two decades, we have focused exclusively on the storage and material handling equipment sector, independently mastering core technologies to deliver safe, efficient, and intelligent products that empower clients to maximize space utilization and achieve refined enterprise management.