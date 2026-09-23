AS/RS Daily Operation And Maintenance Guidelines: Extend Smart Warehouse Service Life

With the widespread adoption of automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) in modern manufacturing and logistics, standardized daily operation and professional maintenance have become key factors to ensure long-term stable warehouse efficiency and reduce operational risks. As a professional manufacturer and solution provider of intelligent warehousing equipment, Desiree shares standardized daily operation specifications and scientific maintenance guidelines to help global clients maximize equipment value, minimize downtime, and achieve stable long-term smart warehouse operation.​

In daily warehouse operation, standardized workflow management is essential. Operators must follow unified procedures for cargo inbound, storage, sorting and outbound tasks, avoiding overloading, irregular pallet placement and forced manual intervention during automatic equipment running. Before daily startup, staff should inspect key equipment status, including stacker cranes, conveyor lines and shuttle devices, to confirm normal power supply, smooth track operation and effective safety protection mechanisms. Meanwhile, real-time data feedback from warehouse management system (WMS) and WCS scheduling system should be checked to ensure consistent inventory data and error-free task execution, avoiding system conflicts caused by abnormal instructions.​Regular professional maintenance is critical to extend equipment service life and maintain high-precision operation. Daily maintenance focuses on cleaning dust and foreign matter on tracks, sensors and driving components to guarantee sensitive detection and stable transmission. Weekly inspection includes mechanical fastening, lubrication of moving parts and calibration of positioning accuracy, ensuring the equipment maintains consistent operating precision during long-term cyclic work. For core electrical components and control systems, monthly systematic detection is required to check circuit stability, signal transmission and emergency response functions, eliminating potential hidden dangers in advance.​In addition, standardized environmental management is indispensable for smart warehouse long-term operation. Keeping the warehouse dry, clean and well-ventilated can effectively prevent equipment corrosion, sensor failure and mechanical aging caused by humid, dusty or corrosive environments. Enterprises should also establish complete equipment operation logs and maintenance records to form data-based management, realizing early warning and predictive maintenance.​

As a reliable global supplier of intelligent logistics solutions, Desiree provides full lifecycle technical support and after-sales maintenance services. We deliver standardized operation training, regular remote inspection and on-site maintenance guidance for all overseas clients. Scientific daily management and professional maintenance can effectively reduce equipment failure rates, cut operational and maintenance costs, and maintain stable throughput efficiency.​Reasonable operation and refined maintenance are important guarantees for maximizing the return on investment of logistics automation equipment. Desiree always helps global customers achieve safer, more stable and more efficient intelligent warehouse management through professional technical standards and standardized service systems.

About us

Founded in 2003, Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise specializing in the R&D, planning, design, production, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance of intelligent warehousing systems,Racking, mechanical parking equipment, and automotive lifts. For over two decades, we have focused exclusively on the storage and material handling equipment sector, independently mastering core technologies to deliver safe, efficient, and intelligent products that empower clients to maximize space utilization and achieve refined enterprise management.