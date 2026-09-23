Showcasing Strength In Key Livelihood Oriented Projects! Youfa Plastic Coated Steel Pipes Empower The Construction Of Huaibei Urbanrural Water Supply Network

Urban underground utility tunnels serve as the“lifeline” for city operation, as well as core infrastructure that consolidates urban safety resilience and improves livelihood security capacity, Huang Wei, Deputy Secretary of the Huaibei Municipal Party Committee and Acting Mayor, led a team to conduct an on site investigation into the construction and operation of urban underground utility tunnels, and intensively supervised the upgrading of urban infrastructure. The first stop of his inspection was the pipe network section of the Huaibei Urban Rural Surface Water Plant Water Distribution Project supplied by Tianjin Youfa Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd., where he paid close attention to and affirmed the quality of project pipes and the achievements of project construction.

This Huaibei Urban Rural Surface Water Plant Water Distribution Project is a key livelihood focused initiative aimed at improving Huaibei's urban rural water supply system, optimizing water resource allocation and guaranteeing residents' safe drinking water. It carries important strategic significance for enhancing urban water supply capacity, refining urban functional layout and driving high quality urban development.

The core water transmission pipelines of this project adopt DN600 internal and external epoxy plastic coated steel pipes with welded flanges on both ends supplied by Youfa Pipeline Technology. Leveraging outstanding product performance, consistent quality and reliable project adaptability, these pipes lay a solid hardware foundation for the safe, efficient and long term operation of Huaibei's urban underground pipe network.

As a high end pipe product tailored for municipal water supply and underground utility tunnel projects, Youfa DN600 internal and external epoxy plastic coated steel pipe is elaborately manufactured via multiple processes. It features core advantages including corrosion resistance, anti aging performance, excellent sealing property, unobstructed water conveyance and long service life epoxy resin coatings on both inner and outer walls bond tightly to the steel pipe substrate, which can effectively resist erosion by underground water as well as acid and alkali media, and prevent problems such as pipe network corrosion, water leakage and secondary water pollution. Designed with welded flanges at both ends, the pipe perfectly fits municipal pipe network construction scenarios. It enables easy installation and firm connection, greatly improving construction efficiency and the overall tightness of the pipe network. Fully meeting the requirements for long term, safe and stable operation of urban underground utility tunnels, it comprehensively safeguards the safety of urban rural drinking water quality and the stability of water transmission. Youfa Pipeline Technology boasts strong custom processing capabilities for plastic coated steel pipes and can provide diversified supporting processing services according to project operating condition requirements. Custom fabrication of multiple connection ends including welded flanges, welded stiffening rings and grooved ends is available for pipes to adapt to different installation methods and pressure bearing requirements. Meanwhile, various anti corrosion systems can be customized as needed. Multiple anti corrosion options such as internal external epoxy coating, inner epoxy plus outer polyethylene coating, and inner epoxy plus outer double epoxy coating can be flexibly selected to address scenarios with complex geological conditions and diverse conveying media.

With years long dedication to the water transmission pipeline sector, Tianjin Youfa Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd. consistently adheres to the development philosophy of“Quality as Foundation, Empowered by Craftsmanship”. The company focuses on the R&D and manufacturing of high end pipeline products suited for multiple scenarios including municipal works, livelihood oriented infrastructure, water conservancy and water supply projects by mature production processes, rigorous quality control systems and extensive engineering service experience, Youfa Pipeline Technology's products are widely deployed in key livelihood projects across China, such as municipal water supply networks, underground utility tunnels and water conservancy renovation initiatives. Supported by consistent and reliable product performance, efficient delivery services and comprehensive after sales support, the company has earned high recognition and trust from local governments and engineering contractors.

This successful delivery for the key Huaibei Urban Rural Surface Water Plant Water Distribution Project, together with recognition through on site inspection by municipal level leaders, stands as powerful testament to the comprehensive strength of Youfa Pipeline Technology and solid proof of the brand's in depth expertise in municipal infrastructure forward, Youfa Pipeline Technology will keep focusing on urban infrastructure upgrading and livelihood driven project construction. It will continuously polish product quality, innovate product technologies and optimize engineering services. With pipeline products of higher standards and superior quality, the company will facilitate underground pipe network renewal and water conservancy project improvement in more cities nationwide. It will support local authorities in building safe, eco friendly and efficient modern urban infrastructure systems, and keep contributing Youfa's expertise toward high quality urban development and improved public well being.

About us

Youfa was founded on July 1st, 2000. There are totally about 9000 employees, 13 factories, 293 steel pipe production lines, 3 national accredited laboratory, and 1 Tianjin government accredited business technology center.