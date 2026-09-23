High-Performance Thermal Components Via Precision CNC Machining.

With the current explosion in AI computing power, liquid cooling has become the standard thermal management solution for high-density data centers, high-power power electronics, energy storage, and new energy equipment. Today, with single-GPU power consumption exceeding one kilowatt and rack-level heat density continuing to rise, air cooling can no longer effectively control chip temperature rise. Liquid cooling, with its ultra-high heat exchange efficiency and lower PUE, has become the core direction for upgrading global computing infrastructure. Whether a liquid cooling system can operate stably over the long term depends primarily on the machining precision and sealing reliability of its various metal thermal components-and precision CNC machining is precisely the core enabler of liquid cooling hardware production. As a manufacturer specializing in precision CNC machining, we leverage our turning, milling, and turn-mill capabilities to provide customized precision liquid cooling thermal management components to customers worldwide.

A liquid cooling system comprises core components such as cold plates, coolant manifolds, pipe fittings, quick-disconnect connectors, valve bodies, and CDU distribution unit housings-each of which imposes stringent machining requirements. Cold plates sit directly against GPU/CPU heat sources, so substrate flatness and surface roughness directly determine thermal resistance; even a tiny flatness deviation creates gaps between the chip and cold plate, causing localized hot spots and forcing computing power to throttle. Liquid cooling connectors, O-ring seal grooves, and threaded interfaces are the "leak-proof lifelines" of the entire system. Slight deviations in coaxiality, groove depth, or thread precision will lead to leaks under long-term high-pressure cycling conditions, causing major losses such as server hardware damage and data center downtime. This is why liquid cooling projects prioritize precision CNC machined parts.​​

We possess comprehensive CNC machining capabilities, covering CNC turning, CNC milling, turn-mill machining, and other precision processes. Three-axis, four-axis, and five-axis machining centers work in coordination, enabling us to handle both rotational parts and complex, irregular, multi-channel fluid components. For liquid cooling connectors, straight fittings, quick-disconnect couplings, and valve parts, we use CNC turning or turn-mill machining to complete outer diameter, inner bore, threads, sealing O-ring grooves, flat surfaces, chamfers, and other operations in a single setup. One-time clamping minimizes cumulative positioning errors from multiple setups, ensuring coaxiality and sealing surface consistency. For cold plates, manifold blocks, and fluid distribution blocks with internal channels and multi-hole mounting structures, we rely on CNC milling to machine serpentine channels, cross holes, mounting and locating holes, and sealing surfaces. After machining internal cross holes, we perform professional deburring to prevent residual burrs in the flow channels from disturbing coolant flow or clogging pipes.

Material selection is also a critical part of liquid cooling CNC machining. We can machine common thermal management materials including aluminum alloys 6061/7075, copper, brass, and 304/316L stainless steel. Aluminum alloy cold plates and manifold blocks offer a balance of thermal conductivity, lightweight design, and cost advantage, making them suitable for high-volume AI server projects. Copper provides excellent thermal conductivity for ultra-high heat flux GPU cold plates. Stainless steel offers corrosion resistance and is compatible with media such as water-glycol and fluorinated insulating coolants, commonly used for immersion liquid cooling pipe fittings. We also offer supporting surface treatments such as anodizing, passivation, and nickel plating to enhance corrosion resistance and meet long-term circulating cooling requirements.

We support OEM and ODM custom machining from R&D samples to mass production. Many thermal management R&D teams need rapid prototyping to validate the feasibility of liquid cooling solutions. CNC machining requires no tooling-once 3D and 2D drawings are provided, we can quickly proceed with material preparation, machining, and inspection, greatly shortening product iteration cycles. When projects enter large-scale mass production, stable CNC machining processes ensure dimensional consistency across every batch, reducing assembly difficulty for customers. Our engineers provide DFM (Design for Manufacturability) reviews at the quotation stage, proactively evaluating channel structures, wall thickness, and hole layouts, optimizing machining plans, and avoiding potential issues such as machining deformation, channel pressure loss, and sealing surface machining difficulties.

Quality control runs throughout the entire CNC machining process. After liquid cooling components are machined, we perform full-dimensional inspection using precision measuring instruments. Key sealing components and cold plate assemblies also undergo hydrostatic pressure testing and helium leak detection, with strict leak rate control to meet overseas data center industry standards. Upon request, we can provide material certificates and machining inspection reports to facilitate customer project acceptance.

Amid the rapid global expansion of the liquid cooling industry, many thermal system integrators are looking for reliable precision machining suppliers that can deliver both rapid prototyping and mass production precision and stability. We specialize in CNC turning, milling, turn-mill machining, and other precision processes, focusing on liquid cooling thermal management components. From raw materials, CNC machining, and surface treatment to pressure leak testing, we offer one-stop service, reducing communication costs from coordinating multiple suppliers and shortening lead times.

If you are developing or sourcing precision CNC machined components for AI servers, immersion liquid cooling, or high-power electronics cooling, please send us your drawings and technical specifications. Our engineering team will quickly evaluate and provide detailed quotations with DFM optimization suggestions, supporting your liquid cooling project with stable and reliable precision machined parts.

About Us

Dongguan SX Technology Co.,Ltd has very rich experience in precision casting, CNC machining and assembly. Our products are used in machinery, automobiles, marine, ships, equipment, valves and pumps, electronic appliances, packaging, watches, construction, chemical industry and other industries.