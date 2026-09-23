SMC Compression Molding Process: A Complete Workflow Guide For Industrial Buyers

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dongguan, Guangdong, China - September 23 , 2026 SMC compression molding is a thermoset manufacturing process where pre-cut SMC sheet charges are loaded into a heated steel mold, compressed under 100-550 tons of pressure at 130-160°C for 1-5 minutes until the material flows, cures, and forms a rigid part. The full workflow includes material conditioning, charge cutting, mold loading, pressing with controlled exhaust cycles, demolding, deflashing, and quality inspection. Yongchao operates 21 hydraulic presses (up to 550T) in its Jiangmen facility for SMC compression production. Article Guide:

Complete SMC compression molding workflow with technical key points at each step

Core equipment parameters:press tonnage, mold structure, heating methods, and typical molding cycles

Direct impact of exhaust cycles and charge layout design on part quality

Post-processing operations (deflashing, drilling, surface finishing) and quality inspection standards Process cost structure, economic analysis at different production volumes, and supplier selection criteria What Is SMC Compression Molding? SMC compression molding is one of the core molding processes for thermoset composites. Understanding the process principle is fundamental to evaluating part feasibility and cost. SMC compression molding is a process in which pre-impregnated SMC sheet molding compound is placed into a heated metal mold, high pressure is applied by a press to make the material flow and fill the mold cavity, and simultaneously, a cross-linking curing reaction occurs at elevated temperature, ultimately producing a composite part with a defined shape and performance. Unlike injection molding, SMC compression molding uses solid sheet material as the raw material rather than a melt. The forming process is primarily pressure-driven flow, making it suitable for producing large-sized, high-strength, high-surface-quality composite parts. This is also the mainstream production method for automotive exterior panels, electrical enclosures, sanitary ware panels, and other high-volume SMC products. Yongchao operates 21 hydraulic presses (up to 550 tons) at its Jiangmen facility, specializing in SMC compression molding mass production and mold manufacturing. For a complete overview of our equipment configuration and production capacity, please refer to our professional SMC compression molding services, which includes detailed equipment lists and processing range specifications.

YONGCHAO BMC/SMC MACHINE INFORMATION No. Brand Model Type Driving method Plastic type Screw type (screw or plunger type) Mold range (MIN - MAX) mm Tie bar spacing (H×V)mm Maximum injection weight g 1 Chaoqun 550T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 400-800 850*850 3120 2 Huameida 450T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 380-800 750*770 4530 3 Quanlifa 280T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 350-700 570*610 1899 4 Quanlifa 280T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 340-670 570*610 1893 5 Quanlifa 180T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw / plunger 280-520 410*470 1100/437 6 Quanlifa 180T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 280-530 410*470 1100 7 Quanlifa 180T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 280-530 410*470 1100 8 Quanlifa 180T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 280-540 410*470 1100 9 Quanlifa 180T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 300-515 410*470 966 10 Haitian 160T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 300-530 450*450 750 11 Quanlifa 125T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 280-460 370*420 470 12 Quanlifa 125T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 280-460 370*470 470 13 Quanlifa 100T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 280-430 370*380 400 14 Shiyu 150T Press Hydraulic BMC / SMC 280-550 450*700 15 Shiyu 150T Press Hydraulic BMC / SMC 280-550 450*700 16 Shiyu 250T Press Hydraulic BMC / SMC 320-630 550*850 17 Shiyu 250T Press Hydraulic BMC / SMC 320-630 550*850 18 Shiyu 200T Press Hydraulic BMC / SMC 300-600 550*750 19 Shiyu 200T Press Hydraulic BMC / SMC 270-580 550*750 20 Rigang 350T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw 320-670 730*730 1620 21 Rigang 350T Horizontal Hydraulic BMC / SMC Screw / plunger 310-650 730*730 1620/1115

Step-by-Step SMC Compression Molding Workflow

From material loading to finished part inspection, a standard SMC compression molding production line includes the following core operations. Understanding the control points at each step helps anticipate process difficulty and quality risks for your project.

Step 1: Material Conditioning and Inspection

The pre-production material preparation stage directly affects molding stability and final part quality. This step is often oversimplified, but it has a significant impact on quality consistency:



Confirm the SMC material's production date, maturation status, and shelf life - material beyond its optimal usage window has reduced flowability, potentially causing short shots and insufficient strength

Remove SMC from cold storage and allow it to equilibrate to process temperature (typically 20-25°C) in a temperature-controlled environment, ensuring uniform material viscosity

Sample and test flowability and gel time to confirm the batch material is within the normal process window Inspect the PE protective film for integrity, preventing surface contamination from dust or debris

Step 2: Charge Cutting and Weighing

Based on the part's projected area, wall thickness, and material density, calculate the total weight of SMC charge required - typically 105-115% of the finished part weight (allowing for flash loss). Cutting methods fall into two categories:



Manual Cutting:Suitable for small batches and simple-shaped parts. Workers cut SMC sheets according to templates and adjust by weighing. Automated Cutting:Using CNC cutting machines or robotic cutting systems for high precision and consistency - suitable for high-volume continuous production.

The shape and stacking pattern of the charge are not designed arbitrarily - they directly affect the material flow path and fiber orientation, which in turn affect the part's strength distribution. Experienced process engineers design the charge dimensions, shape, and stacking layers based on the part's wall thickness variations and rib distribution, ensuring uniform mold cavity filling while maintaining fiber continuity in critical load-bearing areas.

Step 3: Mold Preheating and Preparation

After the previous demolding cycle, the mold needs to be prepared for the next production cycle:



Confirm that upper and lower mold temperatures are uniformly stable at set values (typically 130-160°C, depending on the resin system and part wall thickness)

Check the mold surface for residual material debris and verify that the release agent is evenly applied; clean and re-spray as needed Confirm that the ejection system, guide pins and bushings, vent grooves, and other critical components are in proper working condition

Mold temperature uniformity is critical. When temperature differences exceed 5-8°C, uneven curing can occur - areas with higher temperatures may cure too quickly and scorch, while areas with lower temperatures may under-cure and lose strength. Yongchao's production molds are equipped with multi-zone independent temperature control systems, with hourly temperature curve recording, ensuring mold temperature stability within ±3°C.

Step 4: Charging - Loading SMC into the Mold

Remove the upper and lower PE protective films from the cut SMC charges and place them into the lower mold cavity at preset positions. This operation may appear simple, but several details directly affect finished part quality:



Charge placement must be accurate - excessive deviation can cause short shots on one side or excessive flash

Film removal should be done quickly to avoid prolonged material exposure to air, which can cause moisture absorption or contamination For parts with inserts, inserts must be precisely fixed in designated mold positions before charge placement

In high-volume production, this step is typically performed automatically by robotic arms or robots to improve efficiency and consistency. Yongchao's high-volume production lines are equipped with automated loading systems to reduce variations from manual operations.

Step 5: Press Closure and Compression

The press moves down, the upper and lower molds close, and the SMC material begins to flow, fill the mold, and cure under high temperature and pressure. This is the core stage of the entire process, with key control parameters including:



Molding Pressure:Typically 5-20 MPa, adjusted based on part complexity and material flowability

Mold Temperature:Upper/lower mold temperature differential typically controlled within 5°C to prevent part warpage

Closing Speed:Controlled in stages - fast approach, slow closing, pressure holding - to prevent material from being rapidly squeezed out of the cavity Exhaust Cycles:Briefly opening the mold during closing to release volatiles generated by curing, reducing porosity and bubble defects

Step 6: Curing and Holding



After the material fills the mold cavity, the press maintains pressure and temperature, allowing the resin to fully complete its cross-linking curing reaction. Curing time mainly depends on:

Maximum Part Wall Thickness - For every 1mm increase in wall thickness, curing time increases by approximately 15-30 seconds

Resin System -Unsaturated polyester cures fastest; vinyl ester and epoxy are slower Mold Temperature -Higher temperatures accelerate curing, but excessive temperatures can cause surface scorching or internal stress

Typical curing cycles range from 1-5 minutes. Thin-walled simple parts can be completed in under 1 minute, while thick-walled or large-area parts require 3-5 minutes or longer. Insufficient curing results in inadequate part strength and tacky surfaces; excessive curing wastes capacity and may cause material degradation.

If you need to evaluate the molding cycle and capacity matching for a specific part, please send your drawings to our engineering team. With complete SMC molding process expertise and 20 years of mass production experience, we can provide accurate cycle time estimates and capacity planning recommendations.

Step 7: Demolding and Part Extraction

After curing is complete, the press opens and the ejection system pushes the part out of the mold. The demolding method is selected based on part size and complexity:



Manual Extraction:Suitable for small parts and small batches. Workers wearing heat-resistant gloves remove parts directly.

Robotic Extraction:For large parts or high-volume lines, six-axis robots with suction cups or grippers extract parts - high efficiency and eliminates burn risk. Air Ejection + Manual Assistance:For large thin-walled parts, air ejection systems initially lift the part, followed by manual removal.

Freshly demolded parts remain at elevated temperatures (approximately 80-120°C) and need to be cooled and set on fixtures or jigs to prevent warpage from natural cooling. This step is particularly important for large flat panels and frame components.

Step 8: Deflashing and Post-Processing

Compression molded parts typically have varying degrees of flash (excess material at the parting line) after demolding, requiring subsequent processing:



Deflashing:Manual files, belt sanders, cryogenic deflashing, or robotic grinding - depending on part shape and production volume

Trim Die Cutting:For parts with regular contours, a dedicated trim die can be designed for one-step cutting on the press - the most efficient method

Drilling/Tapping:For assembly holes, CNC drilling machines or machining centers can be used

Insert Installation:Secondary assembly operations for metal threaded inserts, mounting brackets, etc. Surface Finishing:Painting, printing, adhesive gasket bonding, etc., as required by the product

Step 9: Quality Inspection

Finished product inspection is the final gate before delivery. Standard inspection items performed by Yongchao include:



Visual Inspection:Surface porosity, flow marks, short shots, discoloration, scratches, and other visual defects

Dimensional Inspection:Critical dimensions checked with gauges or coordinate measuring machines (CMM) to ensure drawing tolerance compliance

Strength Sampling:Samples from each batch tested for flexural strength or impact strength to verify material curing quality Weight Inspection:Weight variation used as an indirect indicator of material filling and curing stability

Key Equipment and Tooling Specifications

Equipment capability and mold quality are the hardware foundation for SMC part quality. When evaluating suppliers, procurement professionals should look beyond price quotes and assess whether core equipment matches their part requirements.

Hydraulic Presses

The press is the core equipment for SMC compression molding. The basic formula for selecting press tonnage is: Required Tonnage = Part Projected Area × Unit Area Pressure. Unit area pressure typically ranges from 5-20 MPa, depending on part complexity and material flowability.



Small Parts (<0.5m2):200-500 ton presses are sufficient

Medium Parts (0.5-2m2):800-1,500 ton presses Large Parts (>2m2, such as automotive roofs, enclosure panels):1,500-3,000 ton presses

The press control system is equally important. Only presses with multi-stage pressure control, multi-stage speed control, multi-zone independent temperature control, and programmable exhaust cycles can consistently produce high-quality complex parts.

Compression Molds

The design and manufacturing precision of SMC molds directly determines part quality. Compared to injection molds, SMC compression molds have several notable differences:



Mold Material:Typically P20 or S136 mold steel; molding surfaces must be polished to mirror finish or specified texture

Heating System:Built-in electric heating rods or hot oil channels to ensure uniform mold temperature

Vent Design:Vent grooves machined at the parting line to promptly release volatiles generated during curing Shear Edge:Precision-fit shear structure between the cavity and core, used to cut excess flash during the molding process

SMC mold costs vary greatly depending on size, complexity, and surface requirements. A simple flat panel mold may cost only tens of thousands of RMB, while a large automotive exterior Class A surface mold may cost millions. Mold life is typically 100,000-300,000 cycles, depending on material abrasiveness and maintenance.

For information on Yongchao's mold design and manufacturing capabilities and typical case studies, please refer to our full SMC molding tooling capabilities, covering the complete service chain from mold design and machining to trial molding.

Critical Process Parameters and Their Effects

With the same materials and equipment, different parameter settings can result in significantly different part quality and cost. Understanding the logic behind key parameters enables effective process communication with suppliers.

Mold Temperature

Mold temperature directly affects curing speed and surface quality. Too high → fast curing but prone to scorching and warpage; too low → slow curing, low production efficiency, possible incomplete curing.



Standard Polyester SMC:145-160°C

Low-Profile Class A SMC:140-150°C (more temperature-sensitive, requiring higher control precision) Vinyl Ester SMC:135-150°C

Molding Pressure

Pressure determines material filling capability and surface densification. Insufficient pressure → short shots, porous surfaces, exposed fibers; excessive pressure → increased flash, accelerated mold wear, higher energy consumption.



Simple Flat Parts:3-5 MPa is sufficient

Medium Complexity Parts:8-12 MPa High Complexity, Deep Ribs, High Surface Requirements:15-20 MPa

Exhaust Cycles

Exhaust is a critical but often underestimated operation in SMC compression molding. SMC generates a small amount of volatiles during curing (mainly styrene and other small molecules). If not promptly released, these can form internal porosity or surface bubbles in the part.



Number of Exhausts: Typically 1-3 times, adjusted based on part size and material volatile content

Exhaust Stroke:Generally 2-5mm - too large may cause excessive material overflow; too small results in insufficient venting Exhaust Timing: Usually within seconds to tens of seconds after mold closing, when the material has just begun to flow and volatiles are being generated in large quantities

Charge Design

Charge design is a direct reflection of a process engineer's skill level. A well-designed charge layout can:



Reduce material flow distance and lower strength anisotropy caused by fiber orientation

Reduce flash and improve material utilization (from 70% to over 90%)

Control weld line (flow mark) positions, avoiding high-stress areas Shorten filling time and improve production efficiency

Common Defects and Troubleshooting

Defects in SMC compression molding have clear causes and solutions. Understanding the mechanisms behind common defects enables more accurate assessment of a supplier's process control capability.

Porosity and Voids

Internal or surface porosity in parts is one of the most common defects. Main causes and countermeasures:



Insufficient venting → Increase exhaust cycles or adjust exhaust timing

Excessive material moisture content→ Check material storage conditions and verify moisture absorption

Mold temperature too high→ Surface cures and seals first, trapping internal gases → Appropriately lower temperature Insufficient pressure→ Increase molding pressure to help gases dissolve or escape

Insufficient Fill (Short Shot)

Incomplete filling at part corners or ribs:



Insufficient charge weight → Increase charge weight

Poor material flowability →Check if material is expired or over-thickened

Mold temperature too low → Material cures before flowing → Increase mold temperature Insufficient pressure or delayed pressure application →Increase pressure or adjust closing speed curve

Surface Sink Marks and Flow Marks

Surface depressions or flow traces affecting appearance quality:



Uneven local curing shrinkage →Optimize mold temperature uniformity or adjust low-profile additive ratio

Poor charge design →Flow marks form where flow fronts converge → Optimize charge layout Poor mold surface condition →Check polishing quality or release agent uniformity

Warpage and Dimensional Inconsistency

Part deformation after demolding, dimensions exceeding tolerance:



Excessive upper/lower mold temperature differential →Inconsistent curing rates between two sides cause warpage → Adjust mold temperature balance

Insufficient cooling and setting →Part freely shrinks and deforms after removal at high temperature → Increase cooling fixture time Uneven fiber orientation →Significant shrinkage difference between flow direction and perpendicular direction → Optimize charge design

Cycle Time and Production Efficiency

Production cycle time directly affects per-part cost and delivery capability. When evaluating suppliers, understanding their typical cycle times and bottleneck operations enables more accurate assessment of quotation reasonableness and capacity assurance.

A complete SMC compression molding production cycle includes: Loading → Mold Closing → Exhaust → Pressure Holding/Curing → Mold Opening → Demolding → Part Extraction → Mold Preparation. Among these, curing/holding time typically accounts for 60-70% of the total cycle and is the primary determinant of cycle time.

Typical Cycle Time References:



Small Parts (wall thickness 2-3mm, <0.5m2):60-90 seconds/part

Medium Parts (wall thickness 3-5mm, 0.5-2m2):120-240 seconds/part Large Parts (wall thickness 4-8mm, >2m2):240-480 seconds/part

The main approaches to improving production efficiency include: optimizing mold temperature to shorten curing time, using multi-cavity molds to increase output per cycle, automating loading/unloading to reduce manual time, and optimizing charge design to reduce post-processing workload. However, efficiency improvements must be premised on quality stability - blindly increasing mold temperature to compress cycle time may increase defect rates and result in higher overall costs.

Cost Structure of SMC Compression Molding

The cost composition of SMC compression molded parts has its own industry characteristics. Understanding the proportion and influencing factors of each cost item enables more accurate budget estimation and supplier price comparison at the project outset.

The total cost of SMC compression molded parts is mainly composed of the following:



Material Cost:Typically 30-50%, depending on material type (standard/low-profile/high-strength grades can vary by several multiples) and material utilization rate

Mold Cost:One-time investment, ranging from tens of thousands to millions of RMB depending on part size and complexity - must be amortized over annual production volume

Processing Cost:Press time + labor, accounting for 25-40%, depending on cycle time and automation level

Post-Processing Cost:Deflashing, drilling, surface finishing, etc., accounting for 10-25% - higher for complex parts Inspection and Packaging:5-10%

Production volume has a very significant impact on per-part cost. At small volumes (hundreds of units), mold amortization accounts for a high proportion, and per-part cost may far exceed the material cost itself. As volume increases to the tens of thousands, mold amortization drops to an acceptable range, and material and processing costs become the primary costs. This is why SMC becomes economically competitive only at medium-to-high production volumes.

If you have a specific project requiring cost estimation, please send your drawings and estimated annual usage to us. With our custom SMC compression manufacturing experience, we will provide a detailed cost breakdown and quotation comparison at different volumes within 48 hours.

How to Select an SMC Compression Molding Supplier

Selecting the right SMC molding supplier requires more than price comparison. The following evaluation framework provides multiple dimensions to help procurement professionals find a partner truly matching their project requirements.

Equipment Matching



Does press tonnage match your part size -too large wastes tonnage fees, too small cannot produce the part

Are there sufficient backup machines to ensure capacity flexibility during order fluctuations Press automation level -higher automation means better quality consistency, but may reduce flexibility for small batches

In-House Tooling Capability



Does the supplier have its own mold workshop -outsourced molds lead to longer communication chains and slower mold repair cycles

Does the mold design team have specific SMC compression molding experience -SMC mold and injection mold design logic differ significantly Can the supplier provide mold life commitments and maintenance plans

Material Expertise



Does the supplier have material formulation adjustment capability - factories limited to fixed grades have limited project adaptability

Does the supplier have a material testing laboratory - able to verify performance data for each batch Does the supplier have its own compounding line -factories with in-house compounding have better control over cost and lead time

Quality System



Is the supplier ISO 9001 certified -basic quality system requirement

Does the supplier have industry-specific certifications -automotive projects require IATF 16949, electrical projects require UL, etc. Can the supplier provide PPAP or complete process capability data -typically required for automotive and high-end industrial projects

Yongchao, as an SMC injection molding services and compression molding service provider with 20 years of experience, operates 21 hydraulic presses, an in-house mold workshop, and a material compounding line at its Jiangmen facility. ISO 9001 certified, we provide one-stop SMC solutions from mold design to mass production for automotive, electrical, industrial, and other industries.

SMC Compression vs Injection Molding: Process Comparison

As two SMC molding methods, compression and injection molding have fundamental differences in process principles, application scenarios, and cost structures. Choosing between them requires comprehensive evaluation based on part characteristics and production volume.

Simply put, SMC compression molding is "solid charge + high-pressure pressing," while SMC injection molding is "plasticized compound + high-pressure injection." The core differences are reflected in the following aspects:

Process Principle



Compression Molding:Pre-cut sheets are placed directly into the mold cavity; the press closes to make the material flow and fill the mold. Fiber damage is minimal, and strength retention is high. Injection Molding:SMC is fed into the injection machine barrel, plasticized by the screw, and injected into the mold cavity through a gate. Fibers are shortened during injection, resulting in some strength reduction.

Suitable Part Characteristics



Compression Molding: Suitable for large-sized, medium-complexity parts with high surface quality requirements. Material utilization rate is high (85-95%). Injection Molding:Suitable for small-sized, high-complexity parts with fine structures. Material utilization rate is lower (gate and runner losses).

Production Efficiency



Compression Molding: Cycle time 1-5 minutes, suitable for medium-volume production (thousands to tens of thousands per year) Injection Molding:Cycle time 30 seconds to 2 minutes, suitable for high-volume production (tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands per year)

Tooling Cost



Compression Molding:Mold structure is relatively simple (no runner or gate system), mold cost is typically lower Injection Molding: Molds require runner, gate, and ejection systems - more complex design, higher mold cost

If you are still unsure which process is more suitable for your part, please send your drawings to.... The Yongchao engineering team will provide an objective process comparison and recommendation based on part characteristics, performance requirements, and annual volume. We operate both compression and injection molding processes, ensuring no biased recommendations. For more process comparison details, you can also visit Yongchao - composite parts manufacturer to learn about our complete process portfolio.

About Us

Founded in 2002, Yongchao Plastic Mold Tech Co., Ltd. is located in Changan Town, a renowned center for mold manufacturing in China. Over the past two decades, our company has grown significantly, achieving substantial scale and influence within the industry.