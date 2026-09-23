MENAFN - GetNews) Guangzhou, Guangdong, China - September 23, 2026

Topmedi (Guangzhou Hualuntang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.) founder and CEO Mr. Li Zhenning, also known as Harrison Li, has been awarded the title of Standing Vice President Unit in the third council of the Guangdong Hainan Wanning Chamber of Commerce, and has been honored with the Wan Shang Tong Xin Medal. These two awards recognize not only Mr. Li's personal business achievements and social contributions but also Topmedi's more than two decades of dedication to the rehabilitation equipment industry and its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Standing Vice President Unit: A Core Force in the Chamber of Commerce

In the third council of the Guangdong Hainan Wanning Chamber of Commerce, covering the period from 2026 to 2030, Mr. Li Zhenning's company was officially designated as a Standing Vice President Unit. This honor means that Mr. Li, also known as Harrison Li, will assume a more significant leadership role in the chamber's development over the next five years, participating in strategic decision-making and resource coordination, and promoting cooperation and mutual benefit among Wanning entrepreneurs based in Guangdong.

The Guangdong Hainan Wanning Chamber of Commerce is a social organization composed of Wanning natives from Hainan who have established businesses in Guangdong. Since its establishment in 2017, the chamber has been dedicated to building an economic and trade exchange platform between Guangdong and Wanning, and to fostering mutual respect, close cooperation, and shared development among its member enterprises. The chamber brings together outstanding entrepreneurs from multiple industries, and the position of Standing Vice President Unit is typically awarded to enterprise representatives with significant industry influence and outstanding contributions to the chamber's development.

Mr. Li's appointment reflects the chamber's high recognition of Topmedi's strength in the medical device manufacturing sector. Since its founding in 2004, Topmedi has grown into a global rehabilitation equipment manufacturer with products exported to more than one hundred countries and regions. The company operates a modern production base exceeding thirty thousand square meters, with an annual production capacity of five hundred thousand wheelchairs, and holds ISO 13485, CE, and FDA certifications. These achievements provide a solid industrial foundation for Mr. Li to play a greater role in the chamber.

The Wan Shang Tong Xin Medal: A Testament to Hometown Dedication and Social Responsibility

At the“Chao Qi Yue Gang Ao, Wan Shang Yi Jia Qin” hometown reunion held on September 12, 2026, Mr. Li Zhenning, also known as Harrison Li, was awarded the Wan Shang Tong Xin Medal in recognition of his dedication to hometown fellowship, his sense of responsibility, and his generous support for the successful hosting of the reunion event, demonstrating his deep affection for his hometown and his commitment to social responsibility.

The Wan Shang Tong Xin Medal is an important honor established by the Guangdong Hainan Wanning Chamber of Commerce to express gratitude to entrepreneurs who have provided strong support for the chamber's activities and made outstanding contributions to the reunion of fellow townspeople. Mr. Li's award stems from his passionate dedication and generous support for the chamber's hometown reunion event. Behind this honor is his unwavering commitment to his hometown and his active efforts to give back to his community, as well as his value of closely linking corporate development with social responsibility.

For Mr. Li, business success has never been the sole goal. Topmedi's corporate mission is to provide cost-effective medical products for the elderly and people with disabilities-a mission that inherently embodies profound social care. What the Wan Shang Tong Xin Medal recognizes is precisely this spirit of transforming personal achievements into social contributions.

What This Means for Overseas Customers: Soft Endorsement Meets Hard Credentials

For Topmedi's overseas customers, Mr. Li's chamber honors send several positive signals:



Strong founder reputation: The Standing Vice President Unit title and the medal indicate that Mr. Li is not only a businessman but also a respected industry and community leader, which can enhance confidence in the company's long-term stability.

Deep roots and broad networks in China: A chamber leadership role implies broader business and government networks, which can be an indirect safeguard for B2B customers seeking long-term supply chain partnerships. Hard credentials still matter most: Mainstream buyers in Europe and North America, as well as government tender authorities, focus primarily on ISO 13485, CE, FDA, factory audits, product testing, and export records. Chamber honors are a soft bonus, not a substitute for hard certification.

The most effective trust-building strategy is therefore to present this honor alongside Topmedi's international certifications, production capacity, quality control, and global customer cases, forming a complete chain of trust.

From Entrepreneur to Chamber Leader: The Business Philosophy of Harrison Li

Mr. Li Zhenning's entrepreneurial journey is itself a microcosm of China's manufacturing transformation and upgrading.

In 2004, he and his friends co-founded a company focused primarily on exports, beginning to sell wheelchair products. Following disagreements among the founders, the company was dissolved. In 2009, Mr. Li established Hong Kong TOPMEDI Company Limited, focusing on the sale of wheelchairs and other rehabilitation products. In 2013, he founded Guangzhou Topmedi Company Limited, developing the market as a manufacturer.

Over more than two decades, Mr. Li, also known as Harrison Li, has led Topmedi from a small trading company to a significant player in the global rehabilitation equipment industry. The company has introduced twelve fully automated welding robots, an intelligent laser cutting system, and four efficient assembly lines, implementing a fifty-five-point comprehensive quality inspection process. Topmedi's product line covers the full spectrum of rehabilitation equipment, including electric wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, sports wheelchairs, nursing beds, patient transfer machines, shower chairs, walking aids, and more. Its clients include government health ministries, hospitals, nursing homes, charitable organizations, and global distributors.

In Mr. Li's values, business achievement and social responsibility have never been opposites. Topmedi's growth has always been accompanied by a deep understanding of user needs and a sincere concern for social welfare. This philosophy is highly consistent with the Guangdong Hainan Wanning Chamber of Commerce's purpose of mutual respect, close cooperation, and shared development-and it is the fundamental reason why he has earned broad recognition within the chamber.

Looking Ahead: Using the Chamber as a Platform to Advance Rehabilitation and Social Progress

Receiving the Standing Vice President Unit title and the Wan Shang Tong Xin Medal is, for Mr. Li, both an honor and a responsibility.

Over the next five years, Mr. Li will play a more active role in the third council of the Guangdong Hainan Wanning Chamber of Commerce, promoting resource sharing and industrial collaboration among member enterprises. At the same time, he will continue to lead Topmedi in deepening its presence in the rehabilitation equipment sector, giving back to users worldwide with superior products and services.

From Wanning to Guangzhou, and from Guangzhou to more than one hundred countries around the world, Mr. Li's journey has never stopped. These two honors from his hometown chamber are the best testament to his unwavering commitment to his original aspirations, his sense of responsibility, and his spirit of dedication.

About Us

Guangzhou Topmedi Company Limited, established in 2004, is a leading supplier in the field of medical rehabilitation core portfolio includes electric wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, sports wheelchairs, commode chairs, mobility scooters, walking aids, canes, patient transfer machines, and hospital beds. Topmedi is committed to supply cost-effective medical products for the elderly and handicapped we are one of the largest OEM/ODM wheelchair suppliers, exporting to over 100 countries, primarily in Europe,Australia,South America,North America,Middle East and South-East Asia.