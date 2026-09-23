Infrastructure Construction Market To Reach USD 5.49 Trillion By 2031 As Transportation, Utilities, And Infrastructure Renewal Support Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"Infrastructure Construction Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Infrastructure Construction Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, September 23, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence: the infrastructure construction market is expected to increase from USD 3.82 trillion in 2025 to USD 4.06 trillion in 2026 and reach USD 5.49 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.22% during 2026-2031. The market is supported by continued investment in transportation networks, utilities, social infrastructure, and extraction facilities, while governments and private investors focus on improving existing assets and developing new infrastructure to meet economic and urban development needs.

The Infrastructure Construction Market Size is being influenced by long-term public infrastructure programs, private investment, urban development, energy transition requirements, and the need to maintain aging infrastructure. Transportation remains a major area of construction activity, while utilities are gaining attention as countries upgrade power networks and support renewable energy integration. At the same time, renovation projects are becoming increasingly important as asset owners seek to extend the useful life of existing infrastructure.

Infrastructure Construction Market Growth Drivers

Transportation Infrastructure Remains a Major Construction Focus

Transportation continues to represent a key part of the Infrastructure Construction Industry, supported by spending on roads, railways, ports, airports, bridges, and related facilities. Growing urban populations and rising freight movement are encouraging governments to improve connectivity between cities, industrial centers, logistics hubs, and ports.

Rail and public transit projects are also receiving attention as cities work to manage congestion and support more efficient movement of people. Improvements in freight corridors and port infrastructure are helping businesses reduce transportation bottlenecks and improve supply chain performance. These developments are expected to maintain demand for transportation construction across established and developing markets.

Utilities Investment Supports Infrastructure Construction Growth

Utilities infrastructure is another important area of market activity. Aging power grids, increasing electricity demand, renewable energy projects, water infrastructure requirements, and energy storage needs are creating construction opportunities for contractors and engineering companies.

The expansion of renewable energy is also increasing the need for transmission networks and supporting infrastructure. Grid upgrades are required to connect new generation capacity with major demand centers. This creates opportunities across power transmission, distribution, water systems, and other utility-related projects.

Infrastructure Renewal Increases Demand for Renovation

A significant Infrastructure Construction Market Trend is the increasing focus on renovation and rehabilitation. Many existing roads, bridges, rail networks, water systems, and power facilities require upgrades to maintain performance and meet current standards.

Renovation can also provide an alternative to complete replacement where existing infrastructure can be extended or improved. Governments and asset owners are therefore giving greater attention to maintenance, rehabilitation, and modernization programs. This supports contractors with expertise in infrastructure upgrades, repair work, inspection, and asset management.

Public and Private Investment Strengthen Project Pipelines

Public funding remains an important source of infrastructure investment, particularly for large transportation, utilities, and social infrastructure projects. Government infrastructure programs can provide long-term project pipelines for construction companies and engineering contractors.

At the same time, private investors are increasing their participation through partnerships, concessions, and other infrastructure investment models. Private capital can support projects where governments seek additional funding and operational expertise. This combination of public and private investment is expected to support Infrastructure Construction Market Growth across different infrastructure categories.

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Infrastructure Construction Market Segmentation

The global Infrastructure Construction Market is segmented by infrastructure segment, construction type, investment source, and geography. This structure reflects differences in project requirements, funding models, infrastructure needs, and regional development priorities.

By Infrastructure Segment:

Transportation

Utilities

Social

Extraction

Transportation includes major infrastructure such as roads, railways, airports, bridges, and ports. Utilities cover infrastructure associated with essential services, including power and water systems. Social infrastructure includes facilities that support communities, while extraction infrastructure serves activities connected with natural resource production.

By Construction Type:

New Construction

Renovation

New construction remains important as countries develop new transport links, utility networks, public facilities, and other infrastructure. Renovation is gaining importance as governments and infrastructure owners focus on upgrading existing assets and extending their operating life.

By Investment Source:

Public

Private

Public investment continues to support major infrastructure programs, while private investment provides additional funding through partnerships, concessions, and other project structures.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market, supported by infrastructure development across major economies. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by major infrastructure programs, transportation development, utilities investment, and urban expansion.

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Infrastructure Construction Industry Key Players

The competitive landscape includes major construction and engineering companies with experience across transportation, utilities, industrial infrastructure, and large-scale development projects. Companies compete through project execution capabilities, geographic presence, engineering expertise, financial capacity, and their ability to manage complex infrastructure contracts.

Key players covered in the Infrastructure Construction Industry include:

China State Construction Engineering Corp.

China Railway Group Ltd

China Railway Construction Corp

VINCI SA

ACS Group

These companies participate across different infrastructure segments and geographic markets. Their activities include transportation infrastructure, utilities, public facilities, industrial projects, and other large-scale construction activities. The competitive environment remains broad, with companies from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions participating in major infrastructure projects.

Infrastructure Construction Market Outlook

The outlook for the Infrastructure Construction Market Share remains closely connected with government infrastructure spending, private investment, urbanization, energy requirements, and the condition of existing infrastructure. Transportation is expected to remain an important source of construction activity, while utilities and renovation projects create additional opportunities as countries modernize infrastructure networks.

The market also faces challenges related to construction costs, labor availability, funding conditions, supply chain pressures, permitting, and project execution. Construction companies are therefore focusing on efficient project planning, improved resource management, and construction methods that can help manage these challenges.

Overall, the Infrastructure Construction Market Forecast points to continued expansion as governments, businesses, and infrastructure owners invest in new assets and upgrade existing systems. Demand across transportation, utilities, social, and extraction infrastructure is expected to provide opportunities for construction companies across major global markets through the forecast period.

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North America Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Size: The North America Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market is estimated at USD 300.37 billion in 2026, up from USD 287.27 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 375.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.56% during 2026-2031. The market is expected to maintain steady growth, supported by continued federal and provincial infrastructure spending in the United States and Canada, along with a renewed project pipeline in Mexico.

Asia-Pacific Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Size: The Asia-Pacific Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market is expected to grow from USD 624.36 billion in 2025 to USD 674.51 billion in 2026 and reach USD 992.36 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.03% during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by government investment in roads, railways, ports, and airports as countries across the region seek to strengthen trade connectivity, support energy transition initiatives, and improve supply chain resilience.

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