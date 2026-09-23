Diesel Generator Market To Reach $36.24 Billion By 2031, Driven By Backup Power Demand And Industrial Expansion Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Diesel Generator Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the“Diesel Generator Market,” offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, September 23, 2026: The global diesel generator market is projected to reach USD 36.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.18%. Diesel generator market demand for reliable backup power, industrial expansion, data center development, and off-grid electricity generation is supporting market growth. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, while industrial applications and prime-power installations are expected to contribute to future demand.

Upcoming Trends:

Rising demand for uninterrupted power: Critical infrastructure, commercial facilities, and industrial operations require dependable backup systems to reduce disruptions caused by grid outages and power instability.

Industrial and infrastructure expansion: Manufacturing growth, construction activity, and remote industrial projects are supporting demand for diesel generator sets, particularly in emerging economies.

Increasing data center requirements: Expanding data center infrastructure is creating demand for reliable backup power systems capable of supporting continuous digital operations.

Browse Full Report Details Followed by TOC:

Diesel Generator Market Segmentation

By capacity, generators below 75 kVA accounted for 43.25% of the market in 2025, supported by demand for compact power solutions. However, the 375–750 kVA segment is projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.55% through 2031.

By application, standby and backup power held 66.70% of the market in 2025. Prime and continuous power applications are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period, reflecting demand from off-grid and industrial operations.

By end user, the industrial segment accounted for 53.65% of the Diesel Generator Market Share in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.62% through 2031. Commercial and residential users also contribute to demand through backup power requirements.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a 48.55% share in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% through 2031, supported by industrial expansion, infrastructure investment, and rising electricity requirements.

Diesel Generator Companies



Caterpillar Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

Cummins Inc. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MTU)

These companies compete across generator capacities and applications, serving customers that prioritize power reliability, equipment performance, and operating requirements.

Asia-Pacific: The Dominating Region in the Diesel Generator Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for 48.55% of the global Diesel Generator Market Share in 2025, making it the largest regional market. The region is also projected to register the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 7.12% through 2031. China and India are important contributors to regional demand, supported by industrial activity, infrastructure development, and expanding electricity requirements.

Manufacturing facilities, commercial buildings, telecom infrastructure, and data centers require dependable power to maintain operations. In locations where grid capacity or reliability remains a concern, diesel generators provide backup or primary electricity. These factors position Asia-Pacific as a central contributor to the diesel generator market forecast.

Conclusion

The Diesel Generator Market Forecast points to continued expansion through 2031, supported by industrial power requirements, infrastructure investment, and demand for reliable electricity. Although emission regulations and battery-based alternatives are influencing purchasing decisions, diesel generators remain relevant for applications requiring extended runtime and dependable power availability

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