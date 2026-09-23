Choroidal Neovascularization Market Expected To Experience Rapid Growth During 2025-2034 Driven By Advancements In Anti-VEGF Therapies Delveinsight

(Albany, New York) – September 23, 2026 – The choroidal neovascularization therapeutics market is anticipated to grow further, driven by key factors such as the increasing prevalence of the condition, technological advancements, and emerging therapies-including AbbVie and REGENXBIO's ABBV-RGX-314, Adverum Biotechnologies' Ixoberogene soroparvovec, Neuracle Genetics' NG101, and others-over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

DelveInsight's Choroidal Neovascularization Market Insights report offers a detailed overview of current treatment practices, emerging choroidal neovascularization therapies, individual drug market shares, and the present and projected market size for choroidal neovascularization from 2020 to 2034, covering major markets such as the US, EU4, UK, and Japan.

Choroidal Neovascularization Market Summary



The total market for choroidal neovascularization treatments is projected to grow steadily by 2034 across the leading markets.

The United States represents the largest share of the choroidal neovascularization market compared to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

In the US, approximately 1.5 million individuals are affected by nAMD or late-stage AMD, highlighting the substantial visual and functional impact of choroidal neovascularization.

Key players in the choroidal neovascularization market, including AbbVie, REGENXBIO, Neuracle Genetics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and others, are actively developing innovative therapies. Notable choroidal neovascularization treatments in clinical development include Surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314), NG101, Ixoberogene soroparvovec, and others. These emerging therapies are anticipated to enter the market during the forecast period and are expected to transform the therapeutic landscape.

Explore which choroidal neovascularization therapies are set to capture market share @ Choroidal Neovascularization Market Overview

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Choroidal Neovascularization Market

Rising prevalence of AMD and aging populations The global increase in age-related macular degeneration (the primary cause of CNV) alongside an expanding elderly population drives demand, leading to more diagnoses, longer-term treatment requirements, and higher overall patient volumes.

Improved diagnostics and screening The broader use of high-resolution retinal imaging technologies (OCT, OCT angiography) and remote screening programs enables earlier detection and timely referrals, expanding the treated population. Additionally, these technologies support treat-and-extend protocols, enhancing clinic efficiency and patient adherence.

Launch of emerging gene therapies The expected introduction of novel gene therapies for choroidal neovascularization, such as Surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) by AbbVie/REGENXBIO, NG101 by Neuracle Genetics, and Ixoberogene soroparvovec by Adverum Biotechnologies, is likely to reshape market dynamics.

Choroidal Neovascularization Market Analysis

Choroidal neovascularization is primarily managed using intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy to inhibit abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage beneath the retina, key contributors to vision loss. Leading treatments include VABYSMO (faricimab-svoa) by Genentech, the first bispecific antibody targeting VEGF-A and Ang-2, and BEOVU (brolucizumab-dbll) by Novartis, developed to offer extended dosing intervals and prolonged efficacy. These therapies have demonstrated significant improvements in visual acuity and reduced retinal fluid.

Next-generation candidates, such as Surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314), Ixoberogene soroparvovec, and NG101, are designed to provide long-term VEGF inhibition through single-dose administration, reducing treatment burden. Complementary approaches, including laser photocoagulation and photodynamic therapy, remain applicable for select cases.

These advancements are transforming management strategies, moving from frequent injections toward durable, mechanism-based therapies that maintain vision over time. Ongoing research indicates that the 7MM choroidal neovascularization market will experience significant evolution between 2025 and 2034.

Learn more about the latest choroidal neovascularization therapies @ Choroidal Neovascularization Treatments Insight

Choroidal Neovascularization Competitive Landscape

Emerging gene therapies, such as Surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314), NG101, and Ixoberogene soroparvovec, are driving a transition to durable, one-time treatments for choroidal neovascularization, addressing underlying mechanisms, reducing treatment frequency, and supporting long-term vision preservation.

Surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) – AbbVie & REGENXBIO An experimental gene therapy for nAMD, it uses an AAV8 vector to deliver a gene encoding an antibody fragment that inhibits VEGF production in retinal cells. Designed as a single-dose treatment, it allows continuous intraocular anti-VEGF expression, potentially reducing injection frequency and supporting durable vision maintenance.

NG101 – Neuracle Genetics An investigational therapy for nAMD, NG101 delivers a gene to retinal cells that blocks abnormal vessel growth and maintains retinal structure. Its single-administration approach aims to provide long-term control while minimizing the need for repeated intravitreal injections.

Ixoberogene soroparvovec – Adverum Biotechnologies A one-time gene therapy using an AAV.7m8 vector to deliver a gene encoding an anti-VEGF protein to retinal cells, promoting sustained intraocular expression, inhibiting angiogenesis, and reducing vascular leakage. This therapy aims to maintain visual function while decreasing treatment burden.

The introduction of these therapies is expected to reshape the choroidal neovascularization market, offering innovative standards of care and unlocking new opportunities for medical and economic growth.

Discover the latest advancements in choroidal neovascularization treatment @ Choroidal Neovascularization Therapy Options

What is Choroidal Neovascularization?

Choroidal neovascularization (CNV) is characterized by abnormal growth of blood vessels from the choroid that penetrate Bruch's membrane and invade the retinal pigment epithelium and neurosensory retina. This process leads to fluid accumulation, hemorrhage, and fibrotic scarring, often resulting in permanent central vision loss. CNV most commonly occurs as a complication of nAMD and pathological myopia, both major global causes of vision impairment. Patients typically report blurred or distorted central vision, metamorphopsia, and dark or empty areas in their sight. CNV pathogenesis is largely driven by increased VEGF expression induced by hypoxia, inflammation, and oxidative stress, promoting abnormal angiogenesis and vascular permeability.

Choroidal Neovascularization Epidemiology Segmentation

The epidemiology section provides historical, current, and forecasted insights into the CNV patient population across leading markets. In Japan, nAMD prevalence is approximately 0.52%, while myopic CNV accounts for around 11.3% of high myopia cases, highlighting regional disease patterns and the importance of early detection and ongoing monitoring.

The report includes epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Pathological Myopia

Total Prevalent Cases of AMD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization

Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization

Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization Treated Cases of Choroidal Neovascularization

Access the full report to explore choroidal neovascularization management strategies and market insights @ Choroidal Neovascularization Market Overview

Scope of the Choroidal Neovascularization Market Report



Choroidal Neovascularization Therapeutic Assessment: Evaluation of currently marketed and emerging choroidal neovascularization therapies

Choroidal Neovascularization Market Dynamics: Conjoint analysis of emerging choroidal neovascularization drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and market entry strategies Choroidal Neovascularization Market Unmet Needs: Insights from KOLs, analysts, and perspectives on market access and reimbursement

Explore detailed information on choroidal neovascularization therapies in the pipeline @ Choroidal Neovascularization Clinical Trials

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