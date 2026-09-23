Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market To Grow At 7.1% CAGR Through 2036 As Complement Inhibitors And Novel Pipeline Therapies Reshape Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

(Albany, New York) – September 23, 2026 – The Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market is entering a period of continued therapeutic evolution, supported by increasing disease awareness, advances in diagnostic techniques, expanding use of targeted complement therapies, and a growing pipeline of emerging treatments. According to DelveInsight's latest report, “Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036,” the 7MM PNH market size was approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a 7.1% CAGR during 2026–2036.

The report evaluates the PNH market across the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan, providing an 11-year forecast of disease epidemiology, treatment uptake, market dynamics, competitive developments, reimbursement, pricing, and emerging therapies. The United States represented the largest market, with the PNH therapeutics market estimated at approximately USD 950 million in 2025, followed by the EU4 and UK at approximately USD 500 million, while Japan accounted for approximately USD 90 million.

Key Takeaways

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Key Factors Driving the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market

Increasing Disease Awareness and Earlier Diagnosis

Greater awareness of PNH among healthcare professionals and patients is supporting earlier recognition of the disease. Improved awareness can contribute to increased identification of patients who may otherwise remain undiagnosed because of the heterogeneous and unpredictable presentation of PNH.

Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques

The diagnostic landscape has evolved considerably, with flow cytometry (FCM) replacing older Ham and sucrose tests. FCM can identify abnormalities involving GPI-anchored proteins, while fluorescein-tagged proaerolysin (FLAER) can support detection in nucleated cells. These advances are contributing to more accurate identification of PNH.

Expansion of Targeted Complement Therapies

Complement inhibition has transformed PNH management. Established therapies include eculizumab, ravulizumab, and pegcetacoplan, while the recent introduction of proximal complement pathway inhibition through therapies such as iptacopan is broadening treatment approaches. The continued development of therapies targeting different components of the complement cascade is expected to influence future market dynamics.

Strong Pipeline of Emerging Therapies

The PNH pipeline includes therapies targeting different complement pathways and mechanisms. Zaltenibart (OMS906), a MASP-3 inhibitor, and pozelimab + cemdisiran, a C5-targeting combination, are among the notable emerging candidates being evaluated in clinical development. Continued clinical and regulatory progress could introduce additional treatment options during the forecast period.

Regulatory and Healthcare Infrastructure Support

Orphan-drug incentives, fast-track mechanisms, improved healthcare infrastructure, specialized treatment centers, and growing healthcare expenditure are among the factors supporting development and access to therapies for rare hematologic disorders such as PNH.

Competitive Landscape

The PNH treatment landscape has evolved from a disease with limited therapeutic options to one characterized by multiple complement-targeting therapies.

Approved/marketed therapies highlighted by DelveInsight include:



Ravulizumab (ULTOMIRIS) – Alexion Pharmaceuticals/AstraZeneca; C5 complement inhibitor; administered intravenously/subcutaneously.

Pegcetacoplan (EMPAVELI/ASPAVELI) – Apellis Pharmaceuticals; C3 complement inhibitor; subcutaneous administration. Iptacopan (FABHALTA) – Novartis; oral small-molecule Factor B inhibitor.

The emerging landscape includes Zaltenibart (OMS906) from Novo Nordisk and Pozelimab + Cemdisiran from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. DelveInsight also evaluates the broader pipeline of complement C5 inhibitors and pathway-specific candidates, including MASP-3 inhibitors.

Recent Developments in the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market



March 2025: Omeros Corporation reported that clinical trial site activation for patient enrollment was underway for its Phase III program evaluating zaltenibart in PNH.

December 2025: Novo Nordisk and Omeros Corporation completed an asset sale and licensing transaction involving zaltenibart (OMS906).

August 2024: Roche announced European Commission approval of PIASKY for adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older, weighing at least 40 kg, with PNH who were either new to or previously treated with C5 inhibitors. August 2024: Iptacopan (FABHALTA) received approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for PNH.

What is Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria?

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare acquired disorder affecting pluripotent hematopoietic stem cells. It can affect erythrocytes, leukocytes, thrombocytes, and potentially certain endothelial cells.

PNH results from a somatic mutation in the X-linked PIG-A gene, which plays a role in the synthesis of the glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) anchor required for attaching specific proteins to cell membranes.

The disease is characterized by a variable combination of intravascular hemolysis, thromboembolic events, and cytopenias. Not every patient experiences all three manifestations, and clinical presentation can vary considerably.

For a definitive diagnosis, DelveInsight describes two key criteria: the presence of 1% or more PNH-type red blood cells and serum LDH levels at least 1.5 times above the normal limit.

Current Treatment Landscape

Treatment strategies depend on the clinical presentation and severity of PNH.

Patients with subclinical PNH may not require immediate treatment but require regular monitoring because expansion of the PNH clone can result in progression to classic PNH.

For classic PNH, complement inhibition has fundamentally changed disease management. Eculizumab (SOLIRIS) was a landmark therapy following its approval in 2007. It inhibits terminal complement component C5, thereby preventing the formation of C5a and C5b-9 and reducing complement-mediated hemolysis.

Other approved complement therapies include ravulizumab (ULTOMIRIS) and pegcetacoplan (EMPAVELI). Iptacopan (FABHALTA), an oral Factor B inhibitor, has further expanded treatment options by targeting the alternative complement pathway proximally.

Despite advances, treatment challenges remain. Eculizumab and ravulizumab are associated with safety considerations such as meningococcal infection risk, while some patients may continue to experience extravascular hemolysis.

Epidemiology

DelveInsight estimates that the United States had approximately 6,200 diagnosed prevalent PNH cases in 2025, including approximately 2,900 male cases and 3,300 female cases. The number of diagnosed prevalent cases is expected to increase through 2036.

Across the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025, at approximately 2,600 cases, followed by Germany with more than 1,300 cases. Italy recorded the lowest diagnosed prevalence among these markets, with nearly 250 cases.

In Japan, approximately 400 diagnosed prevalent female cases and nearly 540 diagnosed prevalent male cases were reported in 2025. The number of treated cases in Japan was nearly 650 in 2025, with treated cases expected to remain relatively stable over the forecast period.

The epidemiology assessment covers:



Total diagnosed prevalent cases

Gender-specific cases

Age-specific cases Treated cases

Unmet Needs in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

Despite significant advances in complement-targeted therapy, several unmet needs remain in PNH.

Limited Therapeutic Options

Although the treatment landscape has expanded, additional therapies with differentiated efficacy, safety, dosing, and administration profiles remain important for patients who have inadequate responses or limitations with existing therapies.

Need for Improved Clinical Endpoints

The complexity of PNH creates challenges in establishing clinical endpoints that comprehensively capture disease control, hemolysis, symptoms, transfusion requirements, and long-term patient outcomes.

Complex Disease Presentation

The heterogeneous presentation of PNH can complicate diagnosis and treatment selection. Improved screening and standardized diagnostic approaches remain important.

Pregnancy and PNH

Managing PNH during pregnancy presents additional clinical challenges and requires careful consideration of disease activity and treatment management.

Challenges With Complement Inhibitors

While complement inhibitors have significantly improved outcomes, safety considerations, administration requirements, treatment access, residual hemolysis, and other treatment-related challenges continue to influence patient management.

Scope of the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Report

The DelveInsight report provides comprehensive coverage of the PNH market across the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Study Period: 2022–2036 Historical Period: 2022–2025 Forecast Period: 2026–2036 Base Year: 2025 7MM Market Size in 2025: Approximately USD 1.5 billion Forecast CAGR: 7.1% Epidemiology: Diagnosed prevalent, gender-specific, age-specific, and treated cases Market Segmentation: Region/geography, drugs/therapies, and class of therapies

The report also provides analysis of the addressable patient population, market drivers and barriers, cost assumptions, pricing analogues, KOL insights, SWOT analysis, reimbursement, attribute analysis, unmet needs, drug adoption and uptake, competitive landscape, patient burden trends, and peak patient share.

To Know More About the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036

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About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.