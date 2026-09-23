DXDF Partners With The Wang Contemporary On Cross-Cultural Hyperrealistic Figure Exhibition

New York, USA - September 23, 2026 - Ten life-size hyperrealistic figures created by artist Zhou Xuerong and the team at DXDF (Grand Orient Wax Art) are on view in Guest House: Welcome Home at The Wang Contemporary in New York City's Chinatown from September 11 through 27. The presentation marks the first time Zhou's work has been exhibited by a U.S. art institution and represents a cross-cultural collaboration between DXDF and The Wang Contemporary centered on hyperrealistic figure art.

Co-founded by Ying Wang and fashion designer Alexander Wang, The Wang Contemporary supports Asian and Asian American artists across generations and disciplines. Guest House: Welcome Home brings ten figures together across six everyday settings, placing familiar women from Western popular culture within scenes of tea drinking, calligraphy, acupuncture, cooking, shared meals and erhu performance. Dressed in silk qipao and recast through new gestures, clothing and surroundings, the figures occupy a space between the immediately recognizable and the unexpected. CNN also focused on this cultural re-framing in its September 9 coverage, noting Alexander Wang's view that wax figures had not previously been explored in quite this way.

Figure-Making at the Center of the Collaboration

The collaboration grew out of The Wang Contemporary's interest in Zhou's figure-making practice. Earlier in 2026, Alexander Wang visited Zhou's studio, where he saw firsthand how the works are conceived and produced. Reflecting on the visit, Wang pointed to the figures themselves as what first captured his attention:

“I visited Zhou's studio in Guangdong earlier this year and was immediately struck by her extraordinary craftsmanship and how much emotion her wax figures elicited.” - Alexander Wang, Co-founder of The Wang Contemporary. Source: Time Out New York, September 11, 2026

Wang has also said that he and his mother, Ying Wang, founded The Wang Contemporary to foster meaningful cultural exchange between Asia and the United States. In this collaboration, the figures do more than enter a new exhibition space: hyperrealistic portraiture becomes a highly recognizable medium through which viewers can encounter familiar faces in a different cultural context.

Familiar Faces, Reframed Through Everyday Scenes

The figures in Guest House: Welcome Home are not presented as conventional standalone portraits. Instead, they are placed within specific activities: seated at a tea table, practicing calligraphy, cooking in a kitchen or playing the erhu. Teaware, brushes, cookware, dining tables and musical instruments work together with posture, gesture and gaze to establish each scene.

The emphasis therefore moves beyond whether a figure simply“looks like” its subject. The atmosphere of each setting leads viewers toward a broader question raised by the exhibition: what changes when one culture enters the everyday rituals of another? In its September 11 coverage, Time Out New York described the staged works as having the quality of“a frozen movie scene.” The figures are not merely objects placed inside a set; they become participants in the visual narrative.

That effect depends on an integrated approach to figure-making, from facial structure, skin texture, eyes and hair to body proportions, posture, clothing, hand gestures and the spatial relationship between each figure and its surroundings. Hyperrealistic technique establishes a believable human presence; the interaction between figure, action, object and space turns an individual likeness into a complete scene. The Wang Contemporary has also situated the exhibition within a broader history in which wax figures have evolved from popular spectacle into a medium open to further artistic exploration.

Nearly Three Decades of Figure-Making Behind the Exhibition

Zhou began working in figure art in the late 1990s. According to The Wang Contemporary's published artist biography, she has nearly three decades of experience and has created more than 900 figures through Grand Orient Wax Art. Public coverage has also noted that she now leads a team of more than 50 artisans, with individual figures typically requiring months of work and combining traditional handcraft with contemporary tools such as 3D scanning.

For Zhou, the central idea of the exhibition lies in the relationship between the familiar figure and the cultural setting around it:

“When someone encounters these familiar faces in an unexpected cultural setting, I hope they begin to question not only what they're looking at, but what it means to be a guest in someone else's culture.” - Zhou Xuerong, Artist and Founder of Grand Orient Wax Art (DXDF) Source: Time Out New York, September 11, 2026

The collaboration places DXDF's long-standing figure-making practice in an artistic context distinct from the traditional wax museum, museum display or commercial exhibition. Creating a convincing likeness is the foundation of hyperrealistic figure-making; allowing that figure to exist naturally within a specific environment is what enables it to become part of a larger story. Guest House: Welcome Home brings those two approaches together.

Exhibition Information