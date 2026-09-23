Driver Fatigue Continues To Threaten America's Commercial Driving Workforce, Harrell And Harrell Warns

MENAFN - GetNews)Commercial driver fatigue continues to present a significant public-safety concern across the United States, particularly as trucking companies and drivers navigate irregular schedules, overnight routes, long-distance assignments, delivery deadlines, and disrupted sleep patterns.

The nation's commercial driving workforce plays an essential role in keeping supply chains moving. Drivers transport food, medicine, construction materials, consumer goods, and other critical products across state lines every day.

However, the demands of the job can place considerable pressure on drivers to remain alert for long periods, often at times when the body would normally be preparing for sleep.

Federal regulations are designed to limit excessive driving hours. Even so, fatigue can remain difficult to detect and prevent because legal compliance does not always guarantee that a driver is fully rested.

Federal Driving Limits Create a Safety Boundary

Federal hours-of-service regulations establish limits intended to reduce the risk of fatigued commercial driving.

For most property-carrying commercial drivers, federal rules generally allow up to 11 hours of driving after at least 10 consecutive hours off duty. Driving must normally take place within a 14-hour work window.

Drivers are also generally required to take a qualifying 30-minute break after eight cumulative hours of driving without such a break. Weekly limits typically prevent drivers from continuing to operate after reaching 60 hours on duty in seven consecutive days or 70 hours in eight days, depending on the carrier's operating schedule.

These limits create an important safety framework.

However, the amount of time a driver is legally off duty does not necessarily reflect the amount of meaningful sleep obtained during that period.

Drivers may spend their off-duty hours eating, showering, completing personal tasks, communicating with family members, or attempting to find suitable parking.

Noise, stress, temperature, unfamiliar surroundings, and changing schedules can also interfere with the quality of rest.

As a result, the opportunity to rest and the ability to achieve restorative sleep are not always the same.

The Human Body Does Not Follow a Delivery Schedule

The human sleep-wake cycle remains one of the most important factors in commercial-driver fatigue.

Drivers operating late at night or during early-morning hours may experience greater difficulty maintaining alertness because these periods often coincide with the body's natural tendency toward sleep.

Fatigue can affect reaction time, concentration, judgment, and situational awareness.

In more serious cases, drivers may experience brief episodes of unintended sleep known as microsleeps.

Even a few seconds of reduced awareness can become dangerous when a commercial vehicle is traveling at highway speed.

A fatigued driver may fail to notice slowing traffic, drift from a travel lane, misjudge following distance, or react too late to an unexpected hazard.

The size and weight of commercial trucks can further increase the potential consequences of delayed reactions.

For this reason, fatigue remains a broader public-safety issue rather than simply a matter of a driver feeling tired.

Irregular Schedules Can Make Recovery Difficult

Commercial driving schedules are not always predictable.

Drivers may begin one assignment early in the morning and another late at night. Long-distance routes can involve changing schedules across several days.

Traffic congestion, loading delays, mechanical problems, severe weather, and customer requirements can also interfere with planned rest periods.

A driver may receive sufficient off-duty time under federal regulations but still struggle to sleep when that rest period occurs at a time that conflicts with the body's normal sleep schedule.

Repeated disruptions can create additional concerns.

Drivers who receive slightly less sleep over several consecutive nights may gradually accumulate sleep debt.

In some cases, the driver may not immediately recognize how much fatigue is affecting concentration or decision-making.

That makes fatigue particularly difficult to manage.

A person can feel capable of continuing to drive even when alertness has already started to decline.

Delivery Pressure Can Influence Driver Decisions

The modern freight industry operates under demanding delivery schedules.

Distribution centers rely on scheduled arrivals. Retailers expect products to reach stores on time. Consumers increasingly expect fast shipping and detailed tracking information.

These expectations place significant emphasis on speed and reliability throughout the transportation industry.

Most carriers recognize the importance of safety. However, drivers may still experience pressure when traffic, weather, loading delays, or other unexpected problems place delivery deadlines at risk.

That pressure can create difficult decisions.

Drivers may have to choose between stopping for additional rest and continuing toward a scheduled delivery.

Transportation companies can help reduce this risk by creating realistic schedules, accounting for common delays, encouraging drivers to report fatigue, and avoiding policies that indirectly reward unsafe behavior.

A strong safety culture can provide protections that regulatory limits alone cannot always achieve.

Investigators Look Beyond the Moments Before a Crash

When a serious commercial truck collision occurs, investigators may examine far more than the immediate circumstances at the crash scene.

Determining whether fatigue played a role can require a detailed review of the hours and days before the incident.

Electronic logging device records can help establish a driver's recent driving and on-duty periods.

Dispatch records may provide information regarding assigned routes, delivery expectations, and scheduling practices.

Investigators may also review fuel receipts, toll records, phone activity, company records, video footage, and other available evidence.

One important issue is whether the driver had a realistic opportunity to obtain meaningful sleep.

A driver can technically be off duty while spending a significant portion of that period awake.

Electronic logging information can therefore provide only part of the picture.

In serious injury cases, similar evidence can also become relevant during civil investigations. For example, truck accident lawyers in jacksonville reviewing a commercial-vehicle collision may examine driving logs, company records, scheduling information, and other documentation to determine whether fatigue or another safety issue contributed to the incident.

The investigation may ultimately focus on much more than whether the driver appeared tired at the time of the crash.

The broader goal is to reconstruct the conditions that existed before the collision occurred.

Technology Can Identify Warning Signs, but It Cannot Create Sleep

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in commercial vehicle safety.

Modern driver-monitoring systems can help identify behaviors associated with reduced alertness.

These systems may detect repeated lane departures, unusual steering behavior, prolonged eye closure, or other warning signs.

Commercial vehicles may also use collision-warning systems, automatic emergency braking, cameras, and other technologies designed to help drivers respond to changing roadway conditions.

These systems can provide valuable protection.

However, they cannot replace adequate sleep.

A warning system can alert a driver after signs of fatigue begin to appear, but it cannot eliminate the biological need for recovery.

For that reason, fleet technology should be used as a supplement to effective scheduling, fatigue management, and responsible workplace policies.

Fatigue Management Requires More Than Compliance

Compliance with hours-of-service rules is an important part of commercial-driver safety.

It is not the only consideration.

Effective fatigue management requires transportation companies to consider whether drivers are genuinely prepared to operate safely.

Companies can examine scheduling practices, overnight routes, repeated fatigue complaints, near misses, and other indicators of risk.

Drivers should also be encouraged to report when they do not feel sufficiently rested to continue operating a vehicle.

This approach requires cooperation between drivers, dispatchers, supervisors, and company leadership.

Fatigue should be treated as a predictable human limitation rather than a personal weakness that can always be overcome through determination.

Meaningful rest opportunities, realistic route planning, and clear safety policies can all contribute to reducing risk.

Driver Health Is Part of the Safety Conversation

Commercial driver health is another important component of transportation safety.

Drivers may spend long periods away from home while working irregular hours and operating under demanding schedules.

These conditions can affect sleep, exercise, nutrition, relationships, and overall well-being.

Extended time on the road can also contribute to stress and isolation.

For some individuals, mental health concerns or substance misuse may develop alongside occupational pressure.

Professional addiction and mental health treatment can provide structured support for people facing challenges that extend beyond temporary workplace stress.

Addressing these concerns does not mean assuming that commercial drivers are inherently at greater risk.

Instead, it recognizes that driver safety is connected to the physical and emotional health of the person behind the wheel.

Supporting that health can help strengthen both workforce wellbeing and public safety.

Substance Use Can Complicate an Already Demanding Job

Commercial driving requires consistent concentration, sound judgment, and rapid decision-making.

Substance misuse can interfere with each of those abilities.

When combined with fatigue, stress, or irregular sleep schedules, the risks can become even more serious.

Some individuals may also hesitate to seek help because they fear employment consequences or believe they should manage the issue privately.

Treatment needs vary depending on the individual.

Some people may require outpatient support, while others may benefit from a more structured drug and alcohol treatment program that addresses substance use alongside behavioral and personal factors.

Early intervention can be particularly important.

Driver wellness efforts are generally more effective when support is available before a serious crash, failed drug test, health emergency, or personal crisis occurs.

Safer Roads Require Looking Beyond the Logbook

Commercial-driver fatigue is unlikely to disappear completely from the transportation industry.

Overnight freight movement will continue. Drivers will continue to encounter weather, traffic, mechanical problems, changing schedules, and long periods away from home.

Federal regulations therefore remain an essential part of protecting drivers and the public.

However, legal driving limits should be viewed as a baseline rather than a complete fatigue-management strategy.

Reducing fatigue-related risk requires realistic delivery expectations, meaningful rest periods, responsible company policies, driver education, effective safety technology, and a workplace culture that allows drivers to stop when they no longer feel safe to continue.

Health and behavioral support should also remain part of that discussion.

People experiencing severe substance-related problems may require a higher level of support, including inpatient substance use treatment in a structured environment designed to provide intensive care and recovery support.

Ultimately, commercial-driver safety depends on more than electronic logs and regulatory limits.

Logs can show how long a driver has been operating.

Company records can reveal scheduling expectations.

Technology can identify warning signs.

But none of these measures can eliminate the basic human need for sleep and recovery.

As commercial transportation continues to support the nation's economy, protecting drivers from excessive fatigue remains an important responsibility for carriers, regulators, drivers, and the broader transportation industry.

About Harrell & Harrell

Harrell & Harrell is a law firm serving clients in personal injury and related legal matters. The firm provides legal information and representation concerning accidents and injuries and encourages individuals involved in serious incidents to obtain advice based on the specific facts and circumstances of their case.