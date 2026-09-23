Myrankflow Launches White-Label Backlink Agency Panel For Freelancers And Consultants

MENAFN - GetNews)"White-Label Backlink Agency Panel"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 23rd September, 2026 - MyRankFlow has announced the public launch of its white-label backlink agency panel, a hosted platform that allows freelancers, consultants and small marketing businesses to offer link building services under their own brand.

Setting up an SEO agency has traditionally required a significant investment in tools, technical knowledge or trusted suppliers. Many small operators end up outsourcing to providers who offer little visibility into what is delivered. MyRankFlow is designed to lower that barrier by giving users a working storefront connected to a professional fulfilment network, at wholesale prices.

How the platform works

Each user receives a panel on their own subdomain, which they customise with their business name, logo and colours. They then share their store with local businesses, website owners or their existing clients. When a client places an order, the MyRankFlow network builds the links, typically within 24 to 72 hours, and the client receives a CSV report listing every backlink created. Reports carry the reseller's branding only.

The platform includes a catalogue of more than 25 backlink services ranging from DA 30 to DA 70+, automated fulfilment and reporting, configurable payment options for resellers' own clients, and a dashboard tracking orders, clients and revenue. Resellers buy at wholesale and set their own retail prices.

MyRankFlow is sold for a one-time fee with no monthly subscription. Resellers pay only for the backlinks they order on behalf of their clients.

"Local businesses need to rank, and most of them have no idea where to start. At the same time, plenty of freelancers and marketers already have those clients but no practical way to offer link building without doing the work themselves," said Carlos Cabezas Lopez, founder of MyRankFlow. "We built MyRankFlow so that someone can open a branded SEO store quickly, serve the clients they already have, and let the system handle delivery and reporting."

Target users

MyRankFlow is aimed at freelancers and consultants adding link building to their existing services, marketers who work with website owners, content creators whose audiences include business owners, and site owners seeking wholesale access to backlinks for their own projects.

Results vary with individual effort, experience and market conditions. MyRankFlow does not guarantee specific rankings, traffic or income.

Availability

The platform is available now at .

About MyRankFlow

MyRankFlow is a white-label SEO platform that enables individuals and small agencies to sell professional backlink services under their own brand. It combines a hosted client-facing store, a wholesale catalogue of link building services, automated fulfilment and branded reporting.