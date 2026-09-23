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Govt. Of Karnataka Engages Chennai's Tech Fraternity Ahead Of 29Th Bengaluru Tech Summit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 23rd September 2026: An industry meet was organised today by the Government of Karnataka as a pre-cursor to the 29th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2026, Asia's leading technology and innovation event, scheduled to be held from 17–19 November 2026.
During this industry meet, Dr. N. Manjula, IAS, Secretary to Government, Dept. of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Govt. of Karnataka, shared insights on Karnataka's thriving technology ecosystem and the opportunities for greater collaboration. BTS 2026 is organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka, in association with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and will be held under the theme“AI & Beyond.”
The dignitaries present on the stage included: Subramaniam S.R., Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Chennai; Dr. Avinash Menon Rajendran, IAS, Director, Dept. of Electronics, IT & Bt and Managing Director, KITS, Govt. of Karnataka; Dr. P.M. Murali, Chairperson– Biotech Conference Committee, BTS 2026, and Founder & Chairman, Jananom Pvt. Ltd.; Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor, IIT Madras, India, Chairman, Immersive Technology and Entrepreneurship Labs; and Jagdish Patankar, Event Curator, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 & Executive Chairman, MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications Pvt. Ltd. Dr. Manjula and other dignitaries also engaged with members of Chennai's technology and business community in attendance, on the opportunities offered by Karnataka's technology ecosystem and Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.
Building on nearly three decades of excellence, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 (BTS 2026) will bring together global leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and policymakers to drive collaboration and unlock new opportunities across Artificial Intelligence, DeepTech, Electronics & Semiconductors, Biotechnology, Startups, AVGC and other frontier technologies.
The Event is expected to bring together 1,800+ exhibitors, 25,000+ delegates, 1,000+ tech startups, and over 60,000 business visitors from 75+ countries and 30+ States & Union Territories of India, making it one of the most influential global platforms for technology, innovation and collaboration. The three-day summit will feature a dynamic conference programme with multiple thematic tracks, including AI & DeepTech, Fintech, Health & Biotech, Spacetech, India-USA Tech Conclave, and Global Collaboration, along with emerging focus areas such as Digital Infrastructure & Data Centres, Circular Economy, Orange Economy, and Electric Mobility.
The summit will host a large-scale multi-pavilion exhibition showcasing breakthrough innovations across sectors, alongside curated networking platforms, investor connect initiatives, and global partnerships. A key highlight will be the Future Makers programme, designed to spotlight high-potential startups and connect them with investors, mentors, and global markets. The programme will feature investor pitching sessions, one-on-one mentoring clinics, thematic discussions on scaling and fundraising, Startup Showcase and the Future Makers Conclave, bringing together a diverse community of founders, investors, innovators, and changemakers.
A key highlight of BTS 2026 is the co-location of the maiden India editions of the global event- embedded world India by NuernbergMesse India focusing on electronics, semiconductors and embedded systems.
BTS 2026 is expected to build on the momentum of previous editions with an expanded exhibition, global country delegations, startup programmes, investor engagements, conference tracks and knowledge-sharing platforms, further strengthening Karnataka's position as the country's leading technology and innovation destination.
As Bengaluru prepares to host the world once again this November, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 promises to bring together the brightest minds in technology to explore what lies beyond AI, driving innovation, global partnerships and transformative ideas that will shape the future of technology.
During this industry meet, Dr. N. Manjula, IAS, Secretary to Government, Dept. of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Govt. of Karnataka, shared insights on Karnataka's thriving technology ecosystem and the opportunities for greater collaboration. BTS 2026 is organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka, in association with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and will be held under the theme“AI & Beyond.”
The dignitaries present on the stage included: Subramaniam S.R., Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Chennai; Dr. Avinash Menon Rajendran, IAS, Director, Dept. of Electronics, IT & Bt and Managing Director, KITS, Govt. of Karnataka; Dr. P.M. Murali, Chairperson– Biotech Conference Committee, BTS 2026, and Founder & Chairman, Jananom Pvt. Ltd.; Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor, IIT Madras, India, Chairman, Immersive Technology and Entrepreneurship Labs; and Jagdish Patankar, Event Curator, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 & Executive Chairman, MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications Pvt. Ltd. Dr. Manjula and other dignitaries also engaged with members of Chennai's technology and business community in attendance, on the opportunities offered by Karnataka's technology ecosystem and Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.
Building on nearly three decades of excellence, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 (BTS 2026) will bring together global leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and policymakers to drive collaboration and unlock new opportunities across Artificial Intelligence, DeepTech, Electronics & Semiconductors, Biotechnology, Startups, AVGC and other frontier technologies.
The Event is expected to bring together 1,800+ exhibitors, 25,000+ delegates, 1,000+ tech startups, and over 60,000 business visitors from 75+ countries and 30+ States & Union Territories of India, making it one of the most influential global platforms for technology, innovation and collaboration. The three-day summit will feature a dynamic conference programme with multiple thematic tracks, including AI & DeepTech, Fintech, Health & Biotech, Spacetech, India-USA Tech Conclave, and Global Collaboration, along with emerging focus areas such as Digital Infrastructure & Data Centres, Circular Economy, Orange Economy, and Electric Mobility.
The summit will host a large-scale multi-pavilion exhibition showcasing breakthrough innovations across sectors, alongside curated networking platforms, investor connect initiatives, and global partnerships. A key highlight will be the Future Makers programme, designed to spotlight high-potential startups and connect them with investors, mentors, and global markets. The programme will feature investor pitching sessions, one-on-one mentoring clinics, thematic discussions on scaling and fundraising, Startup Showcase and the Future Makers Conclave, bringing together a diverse community of founders, investors, innovators, and changemakers.
A key highlight of BTS 2026 is the co-location of the maiden India editions of the global event- embedded world India by NuernbergMesse India focusing on electronics, semiconductors and embedded systems.
BTS 2026 is expected to build on the momentum of previous editions with an expanded exhibition, global country delegations, startup programmes, investor engagements, conference tracks and knowledge-sharing platforms, further strengthening Karnataka's position as the country's leading technology and innovation destination.
As Bengaluru prepares to host the world once again this November, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 promises to bring together the brightest minds in technology to explore what lies beyond AI, driving innovation, global partnerships and transformative ideas that will shape the future of technology.
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