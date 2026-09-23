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Turkish President Meets With Armenian PM In New York


2026-09-23 03:01:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. As part of his visit to New York to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Turkish Presidency wrote on its page on X.

The meeting took place at the“Turkish House” in New York and was held behind closed doors.

The meeting addressed Turkish-Armenian relations, as well as regional and global issues. Erdogan expressed support for the normalization process in the areas of bilateral trade and transportation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the positive momentum.

The Turkish president noted that his country welcomes the reciprocal steps taken as part of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting.

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Trend News Agency

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