Turkish President Meets With Armenian PM In New York
The meeting took place at the“Turkish House” in New York and was held behind closed doors.
The meeting addressed Turkish-Armenian relations, as well as regional and global issues. Erdogan expressed support for the normalization process in the areas of bilateral trade and transportation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the positive momentum.
The Turkish president noted that his country welcomes the reciprocal steps taken as part of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting.
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