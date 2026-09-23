Information Security For Executives Addresses AI-Driven And Other Cybersecurity Risks For Business Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New book provides practical guidance for executives overseeing cybersecurity, governance, and emerging digital threats

PHILADELPHIA, PA., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Security for Executives, a new book focused on cybersecurity leadership, is now available to help business executives better understand information security governance, oversight, and emerging risks, including AI-driven cyber threats.







Written for non-technical readers, the book examines costly cyberattacks and the organizational decisions that can leave companies vulnerable. It provides practical steps executives can use to better understand their organization's security posture, strengthen oversight, and reduce the potential impact of cyber incidents.

The book also addresses threats involving artificial intelligence, nation-state actors, cybercriminal syndicates, and other evolving risks. Its focus is on helping leaders understand their role in information security without requiring a technical background.

Author Fred Igbeare draws on more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and technology, including work with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations. He is a former adjunct professor, a recipient of the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship at Columbia University Journalism School, and holds multiple industry certifications.

“Leaders have their hands full working to achieve their respective organizations' missions, goals and objectives,” Igbeare said.“I wrote this book to make their lives easier.”

According to Igbeare, many executives may not fully understand the state of information security within their organizations until they are confronted with a significant cyber incident. Information Security for Executives is designed to give leaders practical frameworks for evaluating security operations, governance, and risk management before problems escalate.

The book also explores how cybersecurity can support broader business objectives. Igbeare said effective information security practices can help organizations reduce costs, manage risk, and expand business opportunities while strengthening their defenses.

Information Security for Executives is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through Amazon and other booksellers.

About Information Security for Executives

Information Security for Executives is a cybersecurity guide for executives, professionals, and non-technical business leaders. The book focuses on information-security governance, cyber risk, emerging threats, and practical steps organizations can take to strengthen cybersecurity oversight.

LinkedIn: Fred Igbear





CONTACT: Fred Igbeare... 215-989-4217