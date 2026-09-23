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AKVA Group ASA: Completion Of Intragroup Merger With Submerged AS


2026-09-23 03:01:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) References are made to the stock exchange announcements by AKVA group ASA (AKVA) on 30 June 2026 and 3 August 2026 regarding the merger of Submerged AS (as the non-surviving entity) with AKVA (as the surviving entity).

The merger was completed on 23 September 2026 upon registration of the merger by the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4.2.4 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 23 September 2026

AKVA group ASA
Web:

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: ...

Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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