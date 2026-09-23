Orlux Rides Adds Tampa Bay To Service Area As Tampa Trip Requests Nearly Double

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Coverage now includes TPA and PIE airport transfers, Port Tampa Bay cruise trips and Tampa-Orlando rides, which account for nearly two-thirds of Tampa requests

- Saif GilaniTAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orlux Rides, a chauffeured transportation company based in Winter Garden, Florida, has extended its service area to include the Tampa Bay region. The company now schedules rides to and from Tampa International Airport (TPA), Port Tampa Bay, downtown Tampa and the Pinellas County beaches, as well as trips between Tampa Bay and the Orlando area.The change follows a shift in the company's own trip data. Trips involving the Tampa Bay area made up 44% of the trip requests Orlux received from Sept. 1 to Sept. 23, 2026, up from 26% in August and 17% percent in July. Nearly two-thirds of the Tampa-related requests the company has logged connected Tampa Bay with the Orlando area, including travelers flying into TPA for a Walt Disney World vacation and cruise passengers traveling from Orlando-area hotels to Port Tampa Bay."More of our customers are flying into Tampa for an Orlando vacation, or ending an Orlando stay with a cruise out of Port Tampa Bay," said Saif Gilani, founder of Orlux Rides. "Those trips cross two metro areas and often two airports. Extending our service area means one company can plan the whole journey, from the first pickup to the last drop-off."The company's Tampa black car service covers airport transfers at TPA and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), point-to-point travel within Tampa Bay, and event transportation to venues such as Raymond James Stadium. Options between the two regions include Orlando to Tampa car service between Orlando International Airport (MCO), Orlando-area hotels and Tampa addresses, and Tampa cruise port transportation for passengers starting in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lake Buena Vista, Ocala and The Villages.Rides are priced per vehicle rather than per passenger, with the fare quoted before the trip is booked. Airport pickups include flight tracking and an in-terminal meet-and-greet. Vehicle options range from sedans and SUVs to Jet and Executive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans and regular 14-passenger vans.Information about the Tampa Bay service area is available at .About Orlux RidesOrlux Rides is a chauffeured transportation company based in Winter Garden, Florida, that operates 24 hours a day. It arranges airport transfers for Orlando International (MCO), Orlando Sanford (SFB), Tampa International (TPA) and St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE) airports; cruise transfers to Port Canaveral, Port Tampa Bay and PortMiami; and theme park, corporate, hourly and event transportation across Florida. More information is available at .

Saif (Orlux)

Orlux

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Orlux Rides Adds Tampa Bay to Service Area as Tampa Trip Requests Nearly Double News Provided By Orlux September 23, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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