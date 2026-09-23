Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Urges Drivers And Parents To Take E-Scooter Safety More Seriously

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As electric scooters become increasingly common among young riders, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is urging drivers and parents to take a closer look at the risks children face when sharing roadways with motor vehicles.For parents, safety goes beyond knowing how to operate a scooter. Young riders also need to understand how quickly traffic conditions can change and how difficult they may be for drivers to see.“A child may know how to ride a scooter but still not fully understand how to anticipate traffic. Parents can help by teaching children to slow down, watch for approaching vehicles, follow traffic rules, and never assume a driver has seen them.” said Jonathan S. Harris, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP.Electric scooters can present unique safety challenges because they are smaller and less visible than passenger vehicles. Riders may also enter intersections, driveways, or roadways with limited time for motorists to recognize and respond to them.Harris recommends that parents discuss several basic safety habits with young riders before they head out:. Wear a properly fitted helmet every time.. Follow traffic rules and use designated crossings where available.. Stay visible and avoid sudden movements around vehicles.. Check carefully for approaching traffic before entering a roadway or intersection.. Never assume that a driver has seen the scooter.Drivers also have an important role in protecting young and vulnerable road users. Slowing down in residential neighborhoods, school areas, and intersections, putting away distractions, and actively watching for pedestrians, bicyclists, and scooter riders can give motorists more time to respond to unexpected hazards.“The safest approach is not to assume that everyone else on the road sees what you see,” Harris said.“Drivers should actively watch for vulnerable road users, while young riders should be prepared for the possibility that approaching vehicles may not see them.”The message for families is simple: scooter safety should be part of a broader conversation about sharing the road. Children need to understand not only how to operate a scooter, but also how visibility, traffic awareness, and responsible riding can affect their safety.Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is providing this information as a general public safety resource. The guidance is educational in nature and does not relate to or comment on any specific accident, incident, investigation, or legal matter.For additional information about roadway safety and personal injury matters, contact Schechter, Shaffer & Harris at 713-400-HURT (4878) or .About Schechter, Shaffer & HarrisSchechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a nationally recognized maritime and personal injury law firm based in Houston, Texas. With more than 100 years of combined legal experience and over $1 billion recovered for clients, the firm represents individuals and families affected by serious accidents, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death matters throughout Texas and across the nation.

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Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Urges Drivers and Parents to Take E-Scooter Safety More Seriously News Provided By Practice 360 - Legal Soft September 23, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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