Skuit.Ai Launches AI Platform To Automate Creation Of Network Equipment Bill-Of-Materials

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Shrinks time Network Engineers take to create a validated BOM from hours to minutes. Enables engineers to build & compare BOMs from multiple vendors

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kirin Solutions LLC, today announced the launch of a new platform called SKUit, designed to dramatically reduce the time required to research networking products and create an accurate Bill of Materials.

SKUit takes a set of network requirements, guides the user through the product decisions, checks the underlying engineering and compatibility rules, and produces a complete Bill of Materials containing the hardware, optics, licenses, power supplies, cables and accessories required to build the system.

A process that can consume hours - and sometimes days - can now be completed in minutes.

The idea behind SKUit started with a simple question: what would it take to create the easiest and fastest way for a network engineer to turn a set of requirements into a complete, validated Bill of Materials?

That quickly led to another question. If the requirements remain the same, why should an engineer have to start again simply because they want to see how another vendor would satisfy them?

Building equivalent solutions from Cisco, Arista, Juniper, NVIDIA or other manufacturers has traditionally meant repeating much of the same work using different documentation, terminology, product selectors and ordering tools. SKUit changes that model by allowing users to define the requirements once and apply them across multiple vendors.

“Wouldn't it be amazing if you could describe the data center network you wanted to build once, then create comparable Bills of Materials from three different vendors with almost no additional effort?” said Andrew Coward, founder of SKUit.“Creating the Bill of Materials should take minutes, not hours, and changing the vendor should not mean starting the entire process again.”

SKUit guides users from an initial requirement to the individual products needed to create an orderable system. Behind the scenes, the platform can identify compatible modules and optics, determine required accessories, calculate power requirements and redundancy, understand port speeds and breakout rules, check licensing, and validate the design against platform limits such as power, thermal capacity and switching capacity.

General-purpose AI can produce extremely convincing answers about networking products, but convincing and correct are very different things. Without detailed knowledge of product relationships and configuration rules, an AI system can select incompatible components, omit required items or invent plausible-looking part numbers.

SKUit takes a different approach. It builds a structured knowledge base from publicly available vendor documentation and captures both product information and the rules that determine how those products can be combined. The AI used for product research is grounded in that information rather than relying upon whatever a general-purpose model happens to know, infer or invent.

Because SKUit normalizes product information across vendors, the same specification can be used to create comparable Bills of Materials across different manufacturers and product families. This allows engineers, consultants, systems integrators and customers to compare complete solutions rather than individual headline specifications.

Not every manufacturer publishes every SKU, ordering rule or licensing detail. Where authoritative part-number-level information cannot be verified, SKUit does not manufacture precision. Instead, it identifies the products, capabilities and quantities that the user should request from the relevant supplier.

Completed Bills of Materials can be exported to Excel or CSV for procurement and other business workflows. SKUit combines network product research, grounded AI Q&A, guided Bill-of-Materials creation, compatibility validation, engineering calculations and multi-vendor comparison in a single platform.

At its heart is a straightforward goal: turn a network specification into a validated Bill of Materials in minutes rather than hours - and make it just as easy to see how several different vendors would build the same network.

SKUit is a product of Kirin Solutions LLC and is available now at .

About Kirin Solutions

Kirin Solutions LLC is an independent networking AI company focused on networking infrastructure, telecommunications and AI-driven systems. The firm works with private equity investors, telecom operators, financial institutions and technology companies on infrastructure strategy, technology due diligence, product strategy and emerging networking technologies. SKUit was developed by Kirin Solutions to apply that experience to one of networking's most persistent problems: turning technical requirements into accurate, orderable Bills of Materials quickly and consistently across vendors.

For more information, visit kirinsolve.

Andrew Coward

Kirin Solutions LLC

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SKUit Launches AI Platform to automate creation of network equipment bill-of-materials News Provided By Kirin Solutions LLC September 23, 2026, 18:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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