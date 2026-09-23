Preferred Roofing Urges West Central Minnesota Homeowners To Choose Certified And Licensed Roofers

Local Roofing Company Highlights That Certified Contractors Are Held To Standards That Protect Homeowners From Faulty Work.

WILLMAR, MN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As homeowners across West Central Minnesota begin scheduling fall roof inspections and replacements, Willmar-based company Preferred Roofing is highlighting the importance of hiring a licensed, certified roofing contractor. An unlicensed roofer leaves homeowners exposed to substandard workmanship and fewer legal protections if problems arise. Preferred Roofing holds a GAF Master Elitecontractor certification, a distinction that places them among a small group of contractors nationwide recognized for consistent quality and reliability.Minnesota requires roofing contractors to hold a valid state license, and the Department of Labor and Industry maintains a public database homeowners can check before hiring. Certification standards add another layer of protection. GAF, one of the country's largest roofing manufacturers, awards its GAF Master Elite contractor designation to fewer than 2% of roofing contractors in North America. To qualify, a contractor must demonstrate proper licensing, carry adequate insurance, complete ongoing training and maintain a strong record of customer satisfaction."Homeowners deserve to know exactly who is working on their roof and whether that contractor has met the standards that protect them," said Nick and Alli Moser, owners of Preferred Roofing. "GAF Master Elite status isn't a credential you get once and keep forever. GAF holds us to it every year."Beyond licensing and certification, the company encourages homeowners evaluating roofing contractors to request proof of insurance, ask for a written contract detailing materials and the work plan and confirm that the contractor uses manufacturer-approved products. Preferred Roofing serves homeowners throughout Kandiyohi, Swift, Meeker, Pope, Douglas, Stearns, Chippewa and Stevens counties, and encourages residents in the region to confirm a contractor's credentials before signing any agreement.About: Preferred Roofing is a roofing contractor founded in 2019 by Nick and Alli Moser, serving residential and commercial properties across West Central Minnesota. The company holds a GAF Master Elite contractor certification, and its team brings 50 years of combined experience to every project. Services include roof replacements and repairs, gutters, siding, insulation and storm-damage response. Learn more at preferredroofingmn.LIC: BC769996

Nick Moser

Preferred Roofing

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Preferred Roofing Urges West Central Minnesota Homeowners To Choose Certified And Licensed Roofers News Provided By Preferred Roofing September 23, 2026, 18:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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