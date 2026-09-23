Fifty Years After The Bronx Burned, Former FDNY Firefighter John Finucane Brings The Untold Story

John F

A gripping historical novel offers an insider's perspective on one of New York City's darkest chapters.

PEARL RIVER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fifty years after the fires that forever changed the South Bronx, author and former New York City firefighter John Finucane revisits one of the most devastating urban crises in American history through an unforgettable work of historical fiction. Re-released in the event of the 50th anniversary, When the Bronx Burned places readers inside the smoke-filled hallways, collapsing buildings, and dangerous streets where firefighters risked everything while battling an epidemic of arson that reshaped an entire borough.The burning of the Bronx has been chronicled in documentaries, news reports, and historical accounts for decades. Most tell the story from the outside, examining the political failures, economic decline, and widespread destruction that left neighborhoods in ruins. Finucane's novel offers something far rarer: the perspective of someone who lived it.Having served as an FDNY firefighter during the era, Finucane draws on firsthand experience to recreate the fear, courage, camaraderie, and impossible decisions faced by first responders during one of the busiest and most dangerous periods in the department's history. His intimate knowledge transforms When the Bronx Burned from a historical novel into an immersive tribute to the firefighters who confronted unimaginable danger night after night.Set in the South Bronx during the late 1960s and early 1970s, the novel follows firefighter Jackie Mulligan and his fellow firefighters as they battle a relentless wave of arson-for-profit orchestrated by corrupt landlords and professional torch-men. As suspicious fires continue to destroy neighborhoods, displace families, and claim innocent lives, Mulligan becomes increasingly frustrated by the city's refusal to devote sufficient resources to investigating the crimes.When official action fails, Mulligan and his brothers in the firehouse refuse to look away. Determined to expose those responsible, they begin pushing back against powerful interests, knowing every step places both their careers and their lives in jeopardy. For Mulligan, what begins as a professional duty soon becomes deeply personal, leading to a confrontation where only one side can prevail.Beyond its suspenseful storytelling, When the Bronx Burned serves as a reminder of the human cost behind one of America's most infamous urban disasters. It captures not only the physical destruction of buildings but also the resilience of the firefighters, families, and communities caught in the middle of a crisis that defined an era.The novel has already earned praise from respected voices familiar with both New York City and the fire service.Former Kings County District Attorney and former New York City Fire Commissioner Charles J. Hynes describes the novel as "a riveting and fast-moving novel," adding that Finucane "literally puts the reader inside the fire scene" and that the detailed descriptions rekindled his admiration for firefighters everywhere.Historian Roger D. McGrath, Ph.D., author of Gunfighters, Highwaymen & Vigilantes and featured commentator on the History Channel, praises Finucane's authentic storytelling, noting that after spending two decades fighting fires throughout New York City, he now writes "from the gut, with verve, power, and poignancy."As interest in the history of New York City continues to grow, When the Bronx Burned offers readers a compelling opportunity to revisit a pivotal chapter through the eyes of someone who experienced it firsthand. It is both an action-packed historical thriller and a powerful testament to the courage of the firefighters who answered every alarm despite overwhelming odds.For readers fascinated by New York history, true crime, historical fiction, and stories of extraordinary courage, When the Bronx Burned delivers a gripping narrative that honors the men who stood on the front lines when an entire borough seemed destined to disappear into the flames.When the Bronx Burned is now available on Amazon.About the AuthorJohn Finucane served as a firefighter with the Fire Department of the City of New York during the years when the South Bronx was devastated by widespread arson. Drawing upon his firsthand experiences, he writes with remarkable authenticity about the firefighters who battled the blazes, the communities they served, and the challenges they faced during one of the most turbulent periods in New York City's history. When the Bronx Burned stands as both a compelling historical novel and a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who answered the call.

John Finucane

John Finucane

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Fifty Years After the Bronx Burned, Former FDNY Firefighter John Finucane Brings the Untold Story News Provided By Consumer Serve Inc September 23, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics



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