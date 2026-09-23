Oklahoma Woman Featured In International Instyle Greece Magazine

Victoria Woods, InStyle Greece

InStyle Greece article featuring Oklahoman - Victoria Woods

Edmond's Victoria Woods, Known as“The Financial Diva,” Shares Her Perspective on Women, Wealth and Financial Independence With an International Audience

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An Oklahoma woman is gaining international recognition for her work helping people navigate wealth, financial independence and the decisions that shape their lives.Victoria Woods, an advisor to millionaires and wealth strategist known as“The Financial Diva,” and founder of ChappelWood Financial, is featured in the latest issue of InStyle Greece, where she shares her perspective on women and money, building wealth, and what it means to become the“CEO of your life.”Earlier this year, Woods traveled to Greece as a guest alongside an accomplished group of internationally recognized figures, including; Publisher and Chief Digital Editor of Rolling Stone; Princess Murat of Pontecorvo; and UNESCO Ambassador of Peace. During her time in Greece, Woods was approached to do a photoshoot at the One&Only Aesthesis, on the Athens Riviera. InStyle Greece subsequently asked Woods to be featured in the publication and share her perspective on wealth, financial empowerment and helping women become the CEO of their financial lives. The resulting feature, titled“It's All About the Money, Honey!”, highlights Woods' decades of experience advising successful individuals and explores the relationship between financial confidence and personal freedom.For Woods, the international feature provides an opportunity to bring a message she has shared throughout her career to a much broader audience: women should not simply participate in their financial lives-they should understand them, take ownership of them and make decisions with confidence.She also challenges traditional assumptions about women and investing, sharing why she believes women can have unique strengths as investors and why building wealth does not require being a financial expert or a mathematical genius.“Financial independence is about more than money,” said Woods.“It is about having choices and the confidence to make decisions about your life based on what you want-not what you think you can afford.”The InStyle Greece feature also explores Woods' philosophy around power dressing, drawing a connection between the confidence people project outwardly and the confidence that comes from understanding their financial position.While Woods works with clients navigating significant wealth, her message extends to women at every stage of their financial journey.“Every woman deserves to understand her money,” Woods said.“You don't have to know everything today. You just have to be willing to start asking questions and take ownership of your financial future.”The feature marks an international platform for an Oklahoma-based voice in the conversation around women, wealth and financial empowerment.InStyle Greece article credits: Editor, Maria Arvanitopoulou; Photography, Giannis Vastardis; Makeup, Katerina-Christine Mitripoulou, Jewels provided by Ella Amber.About ChappelWood Financial ServicesChappelWood Financial Services is an Edmond-based wealth management firm serving high-net-worth families, retirees and business owners. Founded in 1996, the firm provides customized strategies focused on wealth preservation, retirement income planning, tax minimization and estate and legacy planning. ChappelWood is celebrating 30 years of serving Oklahoma clients and communities in 2026.For more information, visit ChappelWood.

Melody R Weist

ChappelWood Financial Services

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Oklahoma Woman Featured in International InStyle Greece Magazine News Provided By ChappelWood Financial Services September 23, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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