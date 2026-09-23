Smithey Law Group Announces Sponsorship Of 2026 Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Smithey Law Group LLC, an Annapolis-based labor and employment law firm, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2026 Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smithey Law Group LLC ("SLG"), an Annapolis-based labor and employment law firm, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2026 Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival, taking place Saturday, October 3, 2026.The Annapolis Pride Parade begins at 11:00 a.m., followed by the festival at Bates Athletic Complex, 935 Spa Road in Annapolis. The festival is free and open to the public and will feature more than 150 vendors, community organizations, artists, food vendors, entertainment, and family activities.Members of the Smithey Law Group team will be on site throughout the festival. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the SLG booth to meet the firm's attorneys and staff, learn more about the firm's work, and connect with members of the team.As a law firm focused exclusively on labor and employment law, SLG regularly advocates for employees whose workplace rights have been violated, including individuals facing LGBTQ discrimination, sexual harassment & abuse, workplace retaliation, and other forms of unlawful treatment. The firm is proud to support the LGBTQIA+ community and the principle that everyone deserves equal treatment, dignity, and opportunity in the workplace."Annapolis is our home, and we are proud to support an organization that does so much to promote equality, visibility, and inclusion in our community," said Joyce E. Smithey, founder and managing partner of Smithey Law Group. "Our work gives us the opportunity every day to advocate for people whose workplace rights have been threatened or violated. Supporting Annapolis Pride is a natural extension of that commitment, and we are excited to celebrate alongside our neighbors on October 3."Annapolis Pride is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating, advocating for, and empowering the LGBTQ+ community in Annapolis and the surrounding area. Sponsorship of the annual Parade & Festival helps make the event possible while also supporting Annapolis Pride's community programs throughout the year.About Smithey Law Group LLCSmithey Law Group LLC is a labor and employment law firm headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, representing employees and employers in a broad range of workplace matters. The firm's attorneys handle employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour disputes, wrongful termination, employment agreements, and other labor and employment matters.

Joyce Smithey

Smithey Law Group LLC

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Smithey Law Group Announces Sponsorship of 2026 Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival News Provided By Juris Digital September 23, 2026, 18:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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