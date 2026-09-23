Manisha Koirala Gives A Peek Into Her Special Spiritual Visit Which Made Her 'See Life A Little Differently'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in the streaming series 'Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar', has shared glimpses from her recent journey, which opened a new gateway for her.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from her special spiritual visit.

Some days feel less like a journey and more like a blessing. Today was one of those days. Baba had asked us to join him on a journey to Lumbini and Kapilvastu, and what began as a day of travel became something far more meaningful. At Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini, at a school in Kapilvastu near the palace associated with Siddhartha Gautama, and at an orphanage, Baba distributed educational materials, food and gifts”.

She also spent time with the Buddhist monks, and said that there was something deeply moving about witnessing kindness being given so simply, without noise, without expectation.

She further mentioned,“What I will carry with me most are the conversations during the journey. The kind of deep, thoughtful conversations that make you pause, look within and see life a little differently. Being in the company of Baba, and having Dr. Jyoti R Jyoti accompany us, made the journey even more special. I also visited Sushila Ama's Maiti Ghar, a place that holds its own memories and emotions for me. Returning there added another layer of meaning to an already beautiful day. Lumbini and Kapilvastu carry the silence of centuries”.

“To walk through these places, to remember the life of Siddhartha Gautama, and at the same time witness small acts of compassion happening in the present, felt profoundly grounding. I came back feeling grateful, for the people, the conversations, the blessings, the memories, and simply for having had the opportunity to experience such a wholesome day. Some journeys fill your camera roll. Some fill your heart. Today, my heart feels very full”, she added.