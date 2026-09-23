Microsoft Commits More Than $10B To Middle East Through 2030 What Investors Need To Know



Microsoft plans to invest more than $400 million in subsea and terrestrial connectivity across the Middle East.

The company will continue investing in AI skills and workforce readiness, building on existing commitments to help skill more than 4.2 million people by 2030. Microsoft is expanding digital resilience and cybersecurity initiatives while strengthening partnerships around sovereign-ready cloud services and responsible AI.

Microsoft (MSFT) is setting out a new regional investment framework focused on technology, digital resilience and workforce development across Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

MSFT shares traded marginally in the green at the time of writing.

Microsoft Plans $10B-Plus Regional Investment

The company plans to invest more than $10 billion in capital and operating expenses in the Middle East between now and 2030 as it expands cloud and AI infrastructure, increases capacity and introduces new capabilities.

Microsoft also said it will deepen relationships with governments and national AI organizations, citing partnerships with HUMAIN, G42, QAI and the Government of Kuwait. The company said these efforts will support areas including responsible AI adoption, sovereign-ready cloud services and Arabic and multilingual AI.

$400M Investment Plan

Alongside its cloud and AI expansion, Microsoft plans to invest more than $400 million in subsea and terrestrial connectivity across the Middle East by 2030.

The company said the investment will expand network capacity and strengthen regional data flows. Microsoft cited its existing participation in subsea cable systems including SeaMeWe-6, which has landings in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., as well as its global network spanning more than 275,000 miles of terrestrial and subsea fiber.

Microsoft Expands Digital Resilience And AI Skills Push

Microsoft said it will launch a Middle East digital resilience initiative covering assessments, continuity planning, recovery capabilities and other measures intended to help organizations protect critical data and maintain operations.

The company also plans to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation with authorities in Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. through dedicated Microsoft cybersecurity champions. Separately, Microsoft said it will expand AI governance work and collaboration with the Responsible AI Future Foundation (RAIFF), which it co-founded with G42 and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

On the workforce side, Microsoft said it will continue to invest in AI skills, workforce readiness, and talent development across the four countries. The company said this builds on existing commitments to help skill more than 4.2 million people by 2030, including through programs targeting public-sector leaders, students, workers and women.

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MSFT stock has gained more than 3% year-to-date.

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