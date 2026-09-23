JAC Motors Signs Three Agreements At IAA Transportation 2026, Deepening Cooperation With European Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAC Motors held three signing ceremonies at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hanover, concluding agreements with major customers in municipal services, logistics and other sectors, and further integrating its European business into local customers' procurement and operations. JAC Motors' experience across global markets also underpins its European partnerships.









Three New Agreements: From Italy to Romania and Serbia

On Press Day, JAC Motors signed agreements with three European partners.

The first agreement, signed with a major Italian customer specializing in equipment and fleet solutions, covers the volume delivery of N42 EV light trucks for zero-emission urban delivery in Italian cities.

The second agreement, signed with the municipal authority of Sector 3 in Romania's capital, covers the volume delivery of N42 EV light trucks for urban sanitation operations. The vehicles will contribute to Romania's transition to green, zero-carbon municipal sanitation services.

The third agreement, signed with a major client in Serbia, which is also a leading commercial vehicle dealer in the Balkans, will extend JAC Motors' sales and service network across Southeast Europe.

The Next Chapter of a 20-Year Partnership

The story of JAC Motors' cooperation with Romania's municipal sanitation sector goes beyond the signing.

Since 2005, JAC Motors' Romanian partner has delivered approximately 400 specialized vehicles and utility machines to municipal authorities in Romania's capital, covering emergency response, municipal sanitation, and roadside assistance. Starting in 2025, JAC Motors and its local partner began prototype trials of pure-electric municipal sanitation vehicles. Following more than a year of real-world operation in sanitation scenarios, JAC Motors has continued to optimize and iterate its products to better meet the diverse operational needs of sanitation applications. At this year's show, JAC Motors and its Romanian partner launched a new chapter of cooperation, successfully completing the volume delivery of N42 EV electric light trucks to support the zero-emission fleet transition of Romania's municipal sanitation services.

Trusted by Fortune Global 500 Companies and Industry Leaders

Europe – Tdycom Logistics, Spain: With over 40 years in hazardous materials transport and urban LTL logistics, Tdycom operates 40 vehicles for urban delivery in Madrid and Barcelona. Facing expanding Low Emission Zones across European cities, Tdycom chose the N75 EV electric light truck for its fleet electrification, reducing total energy costs by approximately 25%. Its low-noise operation suits nighttime urban delivery.“The electric truck supports our continued focus on urban delivery and helps us respond to evolving European environmental policies,” said a fleet manager at Tdycom Logistics.

South America – DHL, Brazil: Global logistics leader DHL made its first purchase of a Chinese light truck brand in South America. Previously, DHL had extremely high requirements for vehicle reliability and rarely procured Chinese commercial vehicle brands. After long-term ride-along testing and adaptive calibration with local partners, JAC Motors' N Series electric box-body light truck entered urban express delivery operations in Brazil, with a long-term framework procurement intention established.“After rigorous testing, JAC's electric light truck meets DHL's global operating standards and helps us advance our green delivery network”, said a logistics operations manager at DHL Brazil.

South America – PepsiCo, Brazil: PepsiCo operates an extensive beverage and snack distribution network in Brazil, with dense delivery routes and frequent shifts. As environmental regulations tighten across Brazilian cities, PepsiCo Brazil sought to replace part of its diesel fleet and build a low-carbon delivery system. After completing closed-road testing, JAC Motors' electric light truck was selected for its electrification fleet, with optimized fast-charging solutions to meet multi-shift daytime delivery needs. This was among the first batch deliveries of electric light trucks to a Fortune Global 500 FMCG customer overseas.

Latin America – Gr oup Bimbo, Mexico: Group Bimbo, the world's largest bakery company, selected JAC Motors electric vans for bread and pastry delivery through a large-scale tender amid emission controls in Mexico City and other cities. With nearly 2,000 units, the order was the largest single order of Chinese medium-to-large electric vans to a Fortune Global 500 customer overseas in recent years.

Asia-Pacific – Singapore Airlines: Singapore Airlines, one of the world's leading airlines, introduced the T9 EV electric pickup for facility inspection and material transfer at Changi Airport. The airport restricts long-term operation of fuel vehicles, requiring zero emissions and low noise. JAC Motors conducted 10 months of scenario research and prototype trials with local dealers, optimizing the chassis and charging solution for airport operations, and was ultimately approved as a supplier to the airline. This was Singapore Airlines' first purchase of a Chinese-brand electric commercial vehicle.

Africa – Meals on Wheels, South African: JAC Motors actively fulfills its corporate social responsibility overseas through a long-term charitable partnership with Meals on Wheels, a well-known South African non-profit organization, using commercial vehicles to support the“Extreme Ride Against Hunger” charity cycling event. Since 2024, JAC Motors and its South African partner have officially become the event's official logistics partner, providing a support fleet for three consecutive years. The fleet has accompanied riders on a 1,500-kilometer journey, donating food and daily supplies to impoverished communities and rural schools along the route. A director at Meals on Wheels said:“JAC pickups are stable and reliable in carrying supplies, accompanying us as we deliver meals to those in need”.

Why These Customers Choose JAC Motors

These customers are spread across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, spanning logistics, food, aviation, and municipal sectors. But their selection logic shares common ground: vehicles must adapt to local operating conditions, service must cover the operating cycle, and costs must withstand full lifecycle calculation.

The essence of these partnerships is that JAC Motors provides solutions that can be embedded into different markets' operational systems. Each vehicle must adapt not only to road conditions but also to local climate, regulations, work practices, and cost structures. What JAC Motors does in these markets is ensure that every vehicle, every service, and every parts supply system is built around real operational scenarios.

From Italy to Romania, from Brazil to Mexico, from Singapore to South Africa, JAC Motors is working with customers to bring its“For Greener Cities, NOW!” vision to life – one vehicle in operation at a time.

CONTACT: Ada Zhang...