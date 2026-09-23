Inspire Agency Launches Inspire Growth Vertical And Brings Charleston Regional Development Alliance's 202526 Economic Stories And Statistics To Life

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Inspire Agency Growth vertical launches around the unveiling of the agency's work for strategic storytelling and data visualization for CRDA

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charleston Regional Development Alliance (CRDA) tapped Inspire Agency to help bring to life the organization's 2026 Innovation Scorecard and 2025–26 Annual Report.

Inspire supported the strategic narrative and creative direction for CRDA's Innovation Scorecard, transforming their complex data to create a clear and compelling resource for executive and board-level audiences. The work also includes custom data visualization and infographic development, along with a suite of promotional and social media assets to help the organization share the findings across its channels.

Inspire also created CRDA's 2025–26 Annual Report, beginning with facilitating a leadership strategy workshop to identify key audiences, clarify the organization's value narrative, and determine the themes and stories that best represent the year ahead. Inspire strategically carried those insights through the report's messaging, storytelling, data interpretation, design, and final production.

CRDA is an economic development alliance, bringing together business, academic, and public-sector leaders to advance long-term prosperity and global competitiveness across the three-county Charleston region.

Inspire Agency is a brand marketing and communications agency serving health, purpose, and growth-minded organizations. The Agency recently launched its Inspire Growth vertical, which serves economic development organizations, tourism and destination organizations, higher education and research institutions, industry and sector-based organizations, and other partners focused on regional growth.

"As an investor, I care deeply about where this organization and the Charleston region is headed and having the opportunity for our Inspire team to play a role in bringing this work to life makes it especially rewarding. I'm proud of our team and grateful for the opportunity,“ said Juliette Bogus, President and CEO of Inspire Agency.

About Inspire Agency

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Alex Keown

Inspire Agency

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630-346-5141

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Inspire Agency (Inspire) is a brand marketing and communications agency delivering mission-driven, high-impact solutions for health, purpose, and growth-minded organizations. We help brands discover their soul, communicate their culture, and engage with their audiences in meaningful ways, keeping people at the heart of every strategy, story, and solution. Our impact extends across industries, serving purpose-driven nonprofits, high-growth economic and development organizations, and continuing our long history of serving the healthcare, life sciences and medtech sectors. For more information, visit