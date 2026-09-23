Durable Roofing Launches Industrial Roof Project Planning Resource

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDLOTHIAN, IL, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIDLOTHIAN, IL - September 23, 2026 -

Durable Roofing has launched a new industrial roofing planning resource addressing factors that can affect repair, restoration and replacement work at manufacturing facilities, warehouses, distribution buildings and other industrial properties. The resource focuses on how facility operations, production schedules, rooftop equipment, interior conditions, access and existing roof construction can influence project planning.

Industrial roofing projects can involve many of the same low-slope systems used on other commercial properties, but the way an industrial building operates can introduce additional planning requirements. Production activity, material handling, climate-controlled areas, specialized equipment and other facility functions may continue while roofing work is being considered or performed.







"On an industrial building, the question isn't only what is happening on the roof," said Joe Richards, owner and operator of Durable Roofing. "You also need to understand what cannot stop underneath it. A production line, loading schedule or sensitive work area can affect when portions of that roof can be opened and how the work needs to be sequenced."

Production and operating schedules are among the issues addressed in the new resource. Depending on the facility, an industrial roof project may need to be planned around production shifts, loading and shipping activity, scheduled shutdowns or periods when specific areas are available. Other properties may allow roofing work to proceed while operations continue, provided access, staging and interior conditions can be appropriately coordinated.

Industry projects illustrate how closely roofing schedules can be tied to facility operations. A GAF project profile involving a Trane Technologies manufacturing facility documented roofing work performed between production shifts, with crews beginning after midnight and closing the roof before manufacturing resumed in the morning. A separate Johns Manville case study involving an Illinois heavy-manufacturing facility described roofing work scheduled around an annual plant shutdown because work could not proceed while the production line was operating.

Conditions inside an industrial building can also affect decisions made above it. Manufacturing equipment, stored inventory, clean rooms, temperature-controlled spaces and electrical infrastructure may influence tear-off sequencing, interior protection and how much of the roof can be opened during a working period.

Rooftop conditions add another planning consideration. Industrial properties may include HVAC equipment, exhaust systems, piping, electrical components, dust-collection equipment and other penetrations serving processes inside the building. Those systems can affect access, roof traffic and coordination with mechanical, electrical or other contractors whose work intersects with the roofing scope.

The resource also emphasizes that industrial properties should not be treated as a single building type. A warehouse and a manufacturing plant may have similarly shaped low-slope roofs while operating very differently beneath them. Cold-storage facilities can introduce temperature and moisture-control considerations, while some manufacturing environments may involve process exhaust, greater rooftop service traffic or equipment requiring frequent access.

Existing roof construction has to be considered alongside those operating conditions. Roof system type, insulation, drainage, deck condition and previous roofing work may influence whether targeted repair, restoration, phased replacement or complete replacement is considered. Commercial roof records can also provide context about previous work and existing conditions, while conditions that are not visible during an initial evaluation may affect the scope once work begins.

Phased work can sometimes allow portions of a project to proceed while other areas of a facility remain operational. Whether that approach is appropriate depends on the roof layout, facility use, access, weather, existing conditions and the work being performed. Evaluating those constraints before the schedule is finalized can help align the roof plan with the way the property operates.

"You can have the right roofing system and still have the wrong project plan if the schedule conflicts with how the facility operates," Richards said. "The roofing work and the building's operation have to be considered together. The goal is to understand those constraints before the crew is on the roof trying to work around them."

The new resource expands on Durable Roofing's broader commercial roof project-planning information by focusing on conditions associated with manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and other industrial operations. It also provides more detailed information about industrial roofing services where facility use, rooftop equipment, access and operating schedules can influence how work is evaluated and planned.

The industrial resource addresses roof evaluations, low-slope systems, facility coordination, rooftop equipment, access, phased work and maintenance planning. It is intended to give building owners, facility managers and operations personnel a clearer framework for identifying operational considerations before scope and scheduling decisions are finalized.

Durable Roofing is a fourth-generation family-owned roofing contractor based in Midlothian, Illinois. Founded in 1917, the company provides commercial, industrial and residential roof inspection, repair, restoration, replacement and maintenance services throughout the Chicago area. Its project experience includes industrial facilities, occupied commercial properties and high-rise structures requiring coordinated access and scheduling.

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For more information about Durable Roofing Company Inc., contact the company here:

Durable Roofing

Joe Richards

(708) 371-7663

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3836 W. 148th Street Midlothian, IL 60445

CONTACT: Joe Richards