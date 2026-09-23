The AI Triad Releases Business Before AI, A Guide To Turning AI Productivity Into Business Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business Before AI Kindle edition free September 23; book reached #1 in three Amazon Free Kindle store categories during its launch promotion

Denver, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Triad, comprising Eric Goodman, PhD, Scott Sullivan and Mamie-Jean Lamley, today announced the release of Business Before AI: How Leaders Build the Business Intelligence AI Needs to Deliver Real Results. The book gives small and mid-sized business leaders a framework for improving leadership, processes and team readiness so AI can deliver measurable business results. The Kindle edition is free through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time today.







Business Before AI by The AI Triad: Eric Goodman, PhD, Scott Sullivan and Mamie-Jean Lamley

The Kindle edition is free on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, at . During the promotion, the book reached #1 in three Amazon Free Kindle store categories: Business Leadership, Business Systems & Planning, and Business Teams.

Personal productivity isn't the same as business results

The survey of 1,719 respondents in 97 countries found that nearly nine in ten said their organizations use AI regularly, yet the share reporting any positive contribution to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was essentially unchanged from 2025 (McKinsey, The State of AI 2026 ).

The organizations that do see value tend to change how work gets done. Among McKinsey's "AI high performers," the 6% of respondents who attribute at least 5% of EBIT to AI and report significant value from it, nearly three-quarters said they had fundamentally redesigned workflows, compared with one-quarter of other respondents. Gallup found a related pattern with managers: 33% of employees who strongly agree their manager champions AI say it has transformed how work gets done, compared with 4% of other employees (Gallup, 2026 ).

In the authors' work with small and mid-sized firms, the gap shows up as AI output that has to be redone, tools used by only two people, teams who feel AI is happening to them rather than working for them, and owners who still end up with the important work on their own desks.

Fix the business first, then add AI

Business Before AI argues that AI amplifies whatever a business already is. When priorities are unclear, processes live in people's heads and no one owns the result, AI makes that confusion move faster. Readers come away with:



A clear read on six dimensions of AI readiness, in the order they depend on each other: Leadership, Process, Context, People, Governance and Measurement

The one constraint most likely capping their AI results right now

Practical exercises for capturing what the business knows, so AI has something real to work from

A way to bring their team along, keeping human judgment and accountability at the center A free companion Human-AI Readiness Assessment at

"Ask most owners why they bought AI and they'll say to get time back. Then ask who's cleaning up after it, and the room goes quiet," said Eric Goodman, PhD, a former business school dean. "Picture a Monday when the work AI hands you is work you'd sign your name to. That starts with a clear business, not a new tool."

"AI will multiply whatever your business does every day, good and bad," said Scott Sullivan, who has trained more than 100,000 leaders in business growth. "So the real question is: what do you want more of?"

"Every AI tool still needs a person who knows what great looks like," said Mamie-Jean Lamley, a TEDx speaker coach and a speaker trainer for DisruptHR and SHRM. "When leaders put their people and their knowledge first, AI becomes something the team uses with confidence."

Availability

Business Before AI is available on Amazon in Kindle (ASIN B0HJBV9PS2) and paperback (ISBN 979-8-89079-577-9) editions at . The paperback is published by Jetlaunch Publishing. Review copies, author photos and the book cover are available on request.

About the Authors

The AI Triad brings together three leaders who are no strangers to business growth. Their premise is human-led, AI-amplified: get the human side of a business right first, then use AI to multiply it. Business Before AI is the first title in the Human Intelligence, Amplified series.

Eric Goodman, PhD, is a Colorado-based former business school dean and chief academic officer who advises leaders on human-centered AI strategy. His AI training clients include The Broadmoor, the historic Colorado Springs resort. He writes the LinkedIn newsletters "Confidence in Leadership" and "Business Before AI".

Scott Sullivan co-founded a company and grew it to more than $120 million in annual revenue. He has delivered more than 3,400 presentations for Tony Robbins and trained more than 100,000 leaders.

Mamie-Jean Lamley is a TEDx speaker coach who both speaks for and trains speakers for DisruptHR and SHRM. She helps leaders build visibility, authority and impact. She helped lead AI training for the team at The Broadmoor and is a Special Olympics Hall of Fame inductee.

The authors are available for media interviews, podcast appearances and speaking engagements on why AI's personal productivity gains often don't reach the bottom line, and what leaders should fix before buying another tool. To request an interview or review copy, contact ....







The AI Triad (left to right): Eric Goodman, PhD, Mamie-Jean Lamley and Scott Sullivan

Press Inquiries

Eric Goodman, PhD

eric [at] drericgoodman.com

303-335-5800

